Google Introduces RRR Animations To SS Rajamouli’s Period Epic, Fans Surprise Search Results





Image Source: TWITTER/RRR MOVIE RRR Promotional Stills Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Google recognized the enormous popularity of SS Rajamouli’s director RRR and introduced animation specifically for the film. Search his RRR on Google and you’ll see horses and bikes crawling across the screen. Horses and motorcycles are his RRR leitmotifs and are associated with the main characters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR is doing big business at the global box office after its release in March of this year, and his Google Animation for this exclusive is another his feather in that hat.

Fans surprised by Google search results for RRR

Google’s RRR search shows horses and bikes moving across the screen. This is a unique way of acknowledging the film’s global appeal. The production company, her DVV Entertainments, thanks his Google for recognizing the film’s global phenomenon and popularity. A tweet from the maker sharing about the new Google Animations included, “Thank you @Google for surprising us and recognizing the global phenomenon and popularity of RRR!! Search RRR on Google and #RRRTakeOver # Please post screenshots/videos with RRRMovie (sic)”

Popularity of RRR on OTT

After setting box office records, RRR made history on Netflix by becoming “the only non-English film to trend globally on Netflix for 10 Executive Weeks”. It has also become ‘India’s Most Popular Film’ with streamers all over the world.

RRR box office collection and other details

RRR is a pan-Indian film woven around two real Indian revolutionaries of the 1920s, Alli Sittarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Kolamam Beam, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr., a pre-independence fictional film. is recording the story of The most successful Indian film of 2022. He earned over Rs 120 crore at the box office worldwide and was admired by watchers. Also, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan play key roles.

RRR is currently streaming on Netflix and ZEE5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/google-introduces-rrr-animation-ss-rajamouli-jr-ntr-ram-charan-film-rrr-google-search-results-2022-08-13-799729 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

