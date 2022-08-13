Land-based aquaculture firm Women’s Tech scores Rs 15 lakh in sales





Rangita Saikia Deka, a 15-year-old business facing a major crisis, bravely tackled fish farming in its own way. She is one of the first in Assam to start land-based aquaculture using Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology.

Life has its ups and downs, but whatever the situation, you need to accept it with a positive mindset. Because every challenge is an opportunity.

From an early age, she wanted to do something innovative and original. In 2005, when the Internet was in its infancy, she undertook a mission to raise her awareness of the use of the Internet and other modern technologies, and she began taking free classes. Eventually, she opened her service online her shop in Demaji district. She added that while things were going well until March 2020, COVID and the ensuing lockdown forced her to close her shop for more than a year, impacting her financially.

But Rangita didn’t want to stick to one source of income. So I started aquaponics in 2018. One day, while scrolling through YouTube, I saw a video about aquaponics and the idea popped into my head. She was fascinated by the technology of growing organic vegetables and fish in the same environment.

Ranjitas’ aquaponics business has been a huge success. Seeing this, the Fisheries Department approached her to launch this high-tech her project under the Indias Blue Revolution Scheme from 2017 to 2018.

Ranjita Saikia Deka

The success of this project over the past two years has led many people from different corners of Assam and from outside to approach Rangita to learn about the technology. However, only 6 of him to 7 of him have successfully learned and practiced this technique.

Neethi Deb, the wife of former Prime Minister Tripura Biplab Deb, also visited Rangita’s farm to show her enthusiasm for starting the project in her home country.

I honestly never imagined my tried and tested method of aquaponics would become so popular. This success, she reveals, boosted her confidence to do something big in the fishing sector, and in response she tried RAS technology.

First introduced in Israel, the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) is a high-tech land-based aquaculture aimed primarily at optimizing land use and increasing fish production. It has also contributed greatly to saving water.

In India, it was included in the Blue Revolution scheme from 2015 to 2016.

Prices for these tanks range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50,000. Benefits of RAS technology also include less space, fewer workers, and more output.

healthy way to produce fish

The red letter day in Ranjitas’ life was September 5, 2020, the moment she officially started fish farming at RAS.

The completely organic fish produced by RAS technology is also very cost-effective, as it requires less space and less labor, she says, adding that 1 kg of fish can be produced in a 100-liter pond. Assuming it can be produced, it also helps a lot with water conservation. With this process, a 10 liter tank could easily produce 1 kg of fish for her.

The system requires more power, but Rangita and her husband, Putur Deka, are continuously changing how to minimize consumption. The duo also applied for solar power in this regard.

Currently, Ranjita has eight tanks that are 8 meters long and 5 feet deep and can hold up to 600,000 liters of water. Ranjita produces his five of India’s major carbohydrate (IMC) fish such as Rohu, Catla Catfish (Magur) and Fossil Catfish (Singhi). , Pangus Catfish (Kosh), Chinese Promo Fett (Roopchanda) and tasting success.

Fish with high medicinal properties are popular with customers. We mainly target several fish markets in Jagi Road, Sonapur and Guwahati, with an average sales volume of about 10 kg per day. In addition, there are quite a few regular customers. We also make home deliveries to various locations in Guwahati upon request.

Fish farming in RAS is undoubtedly a challenging job, but in an age when almost everything has chemicals in it, nothing is more satisfying than providing people with fresh, delicious and healthy fish, she said. says.

Ranjita dreams of setting up a fully organic live fish market near Guwahati and is patiently waiting for that to happen soon.

This improvised technique is labor-intensive, so she employs two employees to help keep her business running smoothly.

A student of the Great Leaders of the Raha Fisheries College visiting Rangita’s farm

Tilak Sonowar, one of Rangita’s two employees working in the factory, said, “I have been working with Rangita Baideo (Assamese for Ma’am) for the past six years. She has fully embraced my life. I must say that I have changed.” Before, I used to work in the village and my income was so low that I could not even support my little daughter, but now I work for her and have a regular income. , helping the whole family to live a decent life.

Biodeo has given a new dimension to my life. She is a mentor and guide, and under her guidance I am learning all the crux of this improvised and modernized technique.

A Helping Hand Rangita’s Farm Fresh Packaged Fish

A pioneer in this field, Rangitas is now considered a one-stop solution for fish farming. Her Success Her story has inspired many to try this new technology.

Anjan Bishaya said of Ranjita: She was a generous, friendly, and helpful person who helped me learn all the crux of the project. She gave me all the information I needed, which piqued my interest.

Bishaya further informs you that the necessary construction of the project is nearing completion and that full-scale operations will begin soon. At 5.5 feet he is a 6 tank and is developing a project in the Karongpur area near Guwahati.

A great initiative for the future, he adds, land is shrinking by the day and building a pond is simply not possible in this scenario. This sustainable method will be of great benefit to future generations as it saves a lot of money.

Another successful RAS entrepreneur, Rezakul Islam, also claims to have reached out and provided technical support to Ranjita in setting up the farm.

In eight tanks, Islam farms 40 to 45 tonnes of fish to his advantage.

Slowly but steadily, RAS business is spreading to every corner of Assam and other northeastern states.

The total turnover of the project in 2021 is Rs 112,500 and increased to Rs 148,000 by June 2022. We hope to touch Rs 20 lakh by the end of this year. Ranjita signs off.

All photo credits were written by Sayantani Deb.Edited by Rao Yoshida

