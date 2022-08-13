Netskope finds hackers are using Google Sites and Microsoft Azure to steal cryptocurrencies – Security Bitcoin News





Attackers use specific SEO techniques to lure users to wallet apps like Metamask and phishing sites for exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken. According to Netskope, these sites, built with Google Sites and Microsoft Azure, trick users into entering personal information so that malicious entities can siphon funds from these services.

According to Netskope, the cryptocurrency phishing scheme uses SEO, Google Sites, and Microsoft Azure.

Online security firm Netskope has detected a new breed of cryptocurrency phishing scheme that utilizes SEO techniques and fake pages. Throughout 2022, the company’s report detected attackers using blogs as a tool to distribute links to phishing sites.

On these blogs, attackers post links to SEO content to help them rank higher in search engine queries. This means that the links will be reviewed by a lot of people, and can trick users into believing that they are links to real cryptocurrency sites, although these links direct users to crypto-based sites (such as Metamask’s It leads to phishing sites very similar to hers website.

Other sites such as Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken also mimic exchanges.

How Phishing Works

These phishing sites are hosted using Google Sites or Microsoft Azure and are designed to trick users into obtaining personal information in two different ways. The first has to do with obtaining the private seed of the user’s wallet directly by prompting the user to import this data. This is the method currently used by the Metamask phishing site.

The second is to obtain the user’s account information on the phished exchange. After the user enters the information, the site returns an error and prompts the user to contact a support operator.

Netscope said:

Netskope strongly discourages users from entering their credentials after clicking a link. Instead, go directly to the site you’re always trying to log into. For organizations, we also recommend using a secure web gateway that can detect and block phishing in real time.

Phishing scams are nothing new in the cryptocurrency world. Binance detected and alerted him to a large-scale phishing scam involving SMS in February.

What are your thoughts on the new phishing scheme involving SEO, Google Sites, and web pages hosted on Microsoft Azure? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sergio Goshenko

Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He explains that he entered the cryptosphere in December 2017 when the price hike happened and fell behind the game. Computers With an engineering background, living in Venezuela, and influenced by the cryptocurrency boom on a societal level, he offers a different perspective. About the success of crypto and how it can help the unbanked and underserved people.

Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or company. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. NEITHER THE COMPANY NOR THE AUTHOR WILL BE LIABLE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FOR ANY DAMAGE OR LOSS ARISING OR ALLEGED TO OCCUR ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO YOUR USE OF OR RELIANCE ON ANY CONTENT, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES DESCRIBED IN THIS ARTICLE. We are not responsible.

In case you missed more popular news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bitcoin.com/netskope-discovers-hackers-are-using-google-sites-and-microsoft-azure-to-steal-crypto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos