The Role of Technology in Shaping the Future of Merchandise Distribution





It’s no secret that organizations and departments can reduce supply chain costs by using the latest technology applications. Smart Supply Chain Innovation (SSCI) will only take place if the effectiveness of structure, management and services can increase the conversion rate of Indian companies.

A merchandise distribution platform that can be tailored to the demands of any business and its user/customer segment is desperately needed not only in India but worldwide.

Indian Commodity Distribution Market Situation in 2022

The fact that the Indian subcontinent is still considered a ‘developing country’ and not globally recognized as a technologically advanced country is one of the main concerns among residents. Lack of modern or technology-driven solutions, awareness and know-how is among the many factors holding India back from realizing the full potential of a streamlined, data-driven commodity distribution platform. Few.

Additionally, grassroots user personas in the Indian supply chain are discouraged from committing tech-savvy resources due to lack of funding.

Commodity dependence is determined by whether a country can export 60% of its commodity profits from its commodity sector. A challenge facing providers of international merchandise distribution platforms is a lack of understanding of user behavior. Inadvertent or inadvertent attempts to change user behavior, rather than fostering systems that are better suited to user behavior, have resulted in poor user experience (UX) performance and engagement.

India’s commodity distribution ecosystem would be better off in the hands of local platforms to increase the efficiency of all commercial retail and supply chains, both domestic and international, thereby improving conversions. Implementation of Smart Supply Chain Innovation (SSCI) in India will only be possible with state-of-the-art web-based applications capable of supporting transactional systems of accurate data given the post-COVID need for remote solutions Is possible. -19 lockdowns.

The best-case scenario for Indian companies is to rely on domestic technology vendors to distribute commodities. Here’s why.

They have a more in-depth understanding of Indian supply chain use cases.

They have access to actionable market data and feedback for unilateral multichannel/omnichannel integration of diverse industrial supply chains.

They are able to streamline the design/methodological/technical approach of custom-designed solutions for the end-to-end distribution of supplies in the Indian market and its international imports/exports.

Therefore, the Indian commodity distribution domain needs a state-of-the-art SSCI with short-term and long-term value through successful user engagement. Interfaces that promote familiarity are supported by great technology and don’t require users to change their behavior.

Advantages of technology integration in SSCI

India’s strong supply chain economy has traditionally been underpinned by healthy competition among companies. SSCI is therefore nothing more than a high-end, user-profiled, data-driven enhancement of the merchandise distribution process using trendy, low-tech software.

End-to-end technical equalization of user personas

Lack of a technical level playing field is a major problem in the Indian commodity distribution market. We have already discussed how SMEs, SMEs and MSMEs are hindered from exploring cutting-edge fintech services available to multinationals due to lack of funding or interest. These humble commodity distributors therefore want access to low-tech countermeasures against their rivals.

All B2B/B2C commodity distributors can generate more revenue with streamlined buying and selling procedures. These distributors need financial services aggregators for reliable, localized product distribution to ensure transparency. This helps build client trust in secure digital ledger-based transactions.

Transaction and communication speed

The speed of financial transactions will inevitably increase user engagement with commodity distribution fintech systems. Users inevitably rely on technology when it is a trusted system that transparently performs some function. And even more so when the technology uses low-tech/no-code solutions.

In addition, faster transaction speeds will lead to better exchanges between companies, faster information evaluation, and more open product distribution.

Enhancement of service functions for users

B2C supply chains and B2B distributors are benefiting from improved fintech aggregation. Consumers will trust brands more if they can understand how common technologies are integrated into more efficient business operations.

This increases brand loyalty, conversions, and retention, increasing profits for B2B brands in distribution businesses.

Scalability of enterprise supply chain capabilities

Brands need product distribution that can quickly respond to increasing distribution demands as their business expands rapidly. Businesses can pursue greater purpose and profit by increasing scalability with modern, easy-to-use API-based fintech software.

Robotic process automation for logistics functions

With the advent of AI/ML-based technologies, robotic process automation (RPA) has become a need for companies that distribute goods. This means brands can scale their operations by thousands in the blink of an eye.

Additionally, you can rely on digitized systems for accuracy and aggregation/integration of omnichannel fintech processes.

Therefore, avenues of innovation, acceleration and growth using streamlined cross-platform fintech software can help Indian organizations looking to improve operational efficiency in supply chain-based distribution.

