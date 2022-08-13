How San Antonio Leads Air Conditioning Innovation





Twenty-two years ago, I moved from four seasons in Indiana to South Texas. One long summer was punctuated by months of freezing rain. I love the area but have never been used to the heat and have been interested in thermal comfort systems (air conditioning).

It turns out that San Antonio has a history of keeping buildings cool. In 1883, Ed Friedrich founded a company that pioneered refrigeration in the United States and by the 1950s was the largest manufacturer of refrigeration equipment. The St. He Anthony Hotel opened in 1909 and was the first hotel in the world with fully functioning air conditioning. The Milam Building, the tallest building in the country at the time it opened in 1928, was the first skyscraper in the United States to have central air conditioning.

According to the Department of Energy, three-quarters of all US homes now have air conditioning. Air conditioners use about 6% of all electricity produced in the United States and cost homeowners about $29 billion annually.

The systems used to pump temperature- and humidity-regulated air into our living spaces aren’t all that different from the window units Friedrich first made decades ago. Cooling with vapor-compressed refrigerants is expensive, environmentally damaging, and wasteful. The world is getting hotter and hotter, and extreme weather is deadly. This is an area ripe for improvement and, without exaggeration, necessary for our survival on this planet.

process

success! you are on the list

husband! The subscription could not be processed because an error occurred. Please reload the page and try again.

Midwestern skateboarder turned computer nerd, I naively bought an old coffee factory and turned it into a living space, a coworking space for my brother and his software business ventures, and a space for prototyping the future. I turned it into a private maker space. I noticed it uses energy like a commercial tenant. It costs money to run computers, sound systems, lights, kitchens, water heaters, pumps, ice machines, laser cutters, and CNC machines. Cooling the space in August makes it even worse.

Having helped run a data center, I cooled an acre of servers that generated a lot of web pages and witnessed firsthand the tremendous strain waste heat puts on the infrastructure. These facilities use commercial-sized chillers to circulate chilled water throughout the building to maintain a stable 70 degree environment.

Alternatively, small-scale hot water cooling systems can be developed and implemented in new buildings. Hot water cooling occurs when a chilled liquid lowers the temperature of the heated space rather than the usual mixture of gases in a forced air system. Thermal energy in space is radiated into the cooler liquid, where it is absorbed and transported. This cycle is repeated until the room reaches the desired temperature.

Variable speed pumps use less energy and can operate at lower voltages to meet actual demand. A closed loop system reduces pollutants within the system without negatively impacting indoor air quality. Additionally, the excess heat removed during the cooling process can be used to heat the hot water in your home.

Hydronic cooling systems could lead to a future where small panels like sound-attenuating soundboards are hung from the walls and ceilings of living rooms and offices to provide cooling for the surrounding area. Imagine it being stamped with “Antonio”. Efforts are required to achieve these advances. Components should be cheap. New building techniques must be developed. You have to design a control system.

For San Antonio and beyond, there is value in creating solutions that reduce environmental damage, provide efficient and affordable cooling, and reduce strain on the power grid. Needless to say, innovation leads to necessary skills and training, creating new employment opportunities in related trades. No doubt Friedrich is proud that these advances started in San Antonio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanantonioreport.org/hydronic-cooling-air-conditioning-san-antonio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos