Agribusiness of the Week, 13 August 2022





Farm Progress’s Don Torte joins Max to update you on the progress of this year’s Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. Don shares the excitement of this year’s show, the technology, and the improvements that have been made around the show grounds.

Max speaks with Ray Brownfield of Land Pro, LLC. About land prices. Ray explains the strong demand in the market, especially for high-value land, returns for investors, and pasture values. Many factors influence land values ​​and market prospects.

Max shares the latest from the USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

In this week’s Colby Ag Tech, Chad Colby shares his excitement about the new tech on display at this year’s Farm Progress Show. Many demos will also be on display at this year’s show.

Max showcases some startups at Farm Next. Godard, co-founder and CEO of Verge Ag, shares LaunchPad technology and innovations that help farmers efficiently manage their farms.

Dirk Vandenhirtz, co-founder and CEO of Crop Zone, shares his innovation for controlling weeds on farms with electricity.

Yard Stick PBC co-founder and CEO Chris Tolles describes their startup that measures carbon and does it at a low cost.

In this week’s Plan Smart, Grow Smart series, Max joins Justin Weber from Geneseo, IL. Justin details the disease pressure and the use of fungicides on the farm.

Greg Soulje explains the weather forecast for the week ahead and for the future.

The Maxs Tractor Shed spotlights a 1975 John Deere 8630 owned by John Werries of Chapin, Illinois.

Mark Stock shares this week’s BigIron Auctions report.

This week, the FFA chapter tribute goes to South Dakota’s FFA Treasurer, Paige Lehrkamp.

Max contacts Jake Scott in Gordon, Nebraska to see how the county and state fairs are doing in the area.

This week’s Agribusiness features market news, agricultural technology, weather and farm management, equipment information and opinions. This leading agricultural news program airs weekly on RFD-TV and can be found weekly at FarmProgress.com.

