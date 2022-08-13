



THE FLATS Georgia Tech Volleyball will hold its annual Gold/White scrimmage on Sunday at 4pm at the OKeefe Gymnasium.

Admission to the scrimmage is free and doors open at 3pm. The McCamish Pavilion parking lot and the East OKeefe Gymnasium parking lot open two hours before game time for him. Parking is also available along 8th and Fowler Streets and at the Family Housing Lot, beginning two hours before the game.

This scrimmage gives us our first look at the 2022 team. That includes his two transfers for All-Americans Tamara Otene (Illinois State) and Tali Mamen (UCF), as well as freshmen Karabianko, Anna Boezi and Mikayla White. Joining the newcomers are his 13 repeaters from the Techs 2021 Elite Eight team, including ACC and AVCA region Player of the Year and first team All-American Julia Bergman.

Following an exhibition match in South Carolina (August 21), Tech opens the regular season with the Ole Miss Invitational in Oxford, Mississippi against host Ole Miss (August 26). Official return to the OKeefe Gymnasium to host the GT Invitational, starting in Dayton (September 2nd).

The Techs’ schedule is set for 2021, including four games at home against Dayton (September 2), BYU (September 8), Ohio State (September 11) and Pitt (October 19). highlighted in 13 games with NCAA Tournament teams. The Jackets will host 14 regular season games at The Flats. Most notably, the aforementioned Pitt match at Thrillerdome. The event will mark the first recorded volleyball match at McCamish’s Pavilion since the renaming and renovation of Alexander’s Memorial Coliseum. His remaining 13 games will be held at the OKeefe gymnasium, including two of his home tournaments.

season ticket

Adult Season – $65.00

Youth (3-18)/Senior (55+) Season – $35.00

Season tickets are on sale now. Secure a new season ticket online or renew your season ticket through your ticket account at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccountor. To renew online, log into your account and click Renew Season Ticket in the right column. For assistance, the Georgia Tech ticket office is open Mondays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm. Seating in O’Keeffe Gymnasium is general admission.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in collegiate athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GTVolleyball), Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

