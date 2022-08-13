How Amazon, Facebook and Google Are Threatening Fundamental Rights





Just weeks after Amazon announced plans to acquire iRobot, maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner, the company announced it would acquire One Medical, a tech-forward concierge medical company.

For example, with its acquisitions of companies that provide personalized services such as medical devices and household cleaning equipment, Amazon is in a position to acquire large amounts of personal data, a valuable commodity in today’s context. The frightening thing is that current laws do not protect us from the compounding privacy risks that arise when corporate giants own so much of our personal information.

Amazon has shared Ring video footage of consumers with law enforcement without the user’s permission on at least 11 occasions so far this year.

In just under 30 years, Amazon has grown from a silly e-commerce startup into a multi-faceted corporate behemoth. In addition to the e-commerce business that first launched Amazon into the technology stratosphere, Amazon now owns a number of subsidiaries including Amazon Web Services, Ring and Whole Foods. From a privacy perspective, this means that Amazon already has direct access to large amounts of consumer data. This includes everything from your Whole Foods shopping history, to your Amazon Prime watchlist, to raw video sourced straight from the ring-his camera on your home’s (or neighbor’s) front door.

Acquiring more companies and services only broadens our reach into consumers’ private lives. iRobots home cleaning products include smart vacuums and mops that can map the layout of your entire home. Combined with Amazon Echos’ always-on voice assistant, plus Rings’ video surveillance, Amazon could soon become completely engulfed in every part of your home. One Medical operates a network of subscription-based healthcare clinics. That means Amazon will soon have her One Medicals store of private user data related to health information.

The final question is what happens when the data falls into the wrong hands. Simply put, our legal system is not yet ready for the solution. It is always a mistake to trade privacy for convenience.

Amazon has not always been the best custodian of consumer data. For example, the company recently admitted that Amazon has shared Ring video footage of consumers with law enforcement without the user’s permission at least 11 times so far this year. Amazon also allowed police to use Rekognition, a flawed facial recognition program, but the company banned the practice indefinitely in June 2020.

Even if Amazon tries to protect consumer privacy over profit (no promise that it will), mass collection of consumer data is risky. Malicious third parties can break into corporate systems and expose consumer information. Data brokers and aggregators can purchase and repackage data from multiple sources, increasing the risk of personal information being re-identified and increasing the likelihood that previously private information will be associated with individuals.

And Amazon isn’t the only technology giant to use strategic mergers and acquisitions to consolidate and expand access to personal data. In the past, Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) has faced backlash for consolidating its market power through acquisitions of WhatsApp (messaging), Instagram (social media), and Oculus (virtual reality gaming). rice field. Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) has also expanded in the past, making various acquisitions, including self-driving cars Waymo and healthcare wearables Fitbit.

Current privacy laws do not fully protect our privacy rights, especially when tech giants such as Amazon, Meta and Alphabet are buying all our data.

Current privacy laws do not fully protect our privacy rights, especially when tech giants such as Amazon, Meta and Alphabet are buying all our data. Since there are no privacy laws, there are no fundamental regulations that provide standardized privacy protections across all 50 states. Instead, there is a patchwork system of state laws and regulations that vary from industry to industry, making it difficult for large companies or not to fully comply with all privacy regulations.

For example, in the healthcare industry, you may have heard of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). However, what you may not know is that HIPAA is incredibly restrictive, allowing only certain types of health information when transmitted electronically in scenarios involving select categories of health care providers. Protect. HIPAA is not a broad regulation that protects health privacy in all cases. It also has his HIPAA exception that allows law enforcement to access medical records. This came out recently in a Nebraska case where law enforcement obtained access to records from her Facebook and health care providers in order to prosecute her teenage girl and her mother. To perform an abortion at home.

Recently, both Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) separately asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate One Medical’s deal for possible antitrust violations. I asked you to It is true that the FTC and DOJ need to investigate these Amazon deals for anti-competitive reasons as Amazon continues to consolidate its market power across the sector. , not only cause problems of market competition and power imbalance. It also highlights privacy risks that can no longer be ignored.

Our current privacy regulatory regime is not sufficient to protect our fundamental privacy rights. must ensure that special protections are included for sensitive categories of data, including health information for individuals. Legal protections against misuse of government access to public data are also required.

The more of our personal data these tech giants possess, the more they can compromise our privacy. We start expecting to be violated. Over time, we normalize these privacy violations and eventually our society stops believing in privacy. risk of losing

