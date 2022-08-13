Cult of the Lambs Steam Release Already Exceeds Expectations for Australian Indie Game Studio





On the brink of a release date, Cult of the Lamb’s creative director Julian Wilton was still pinching himself.

“Yesterday we updated the Steam store page and seeing the numbers continue to grow, this is in a completely different league than previous games.”

A year after his studio Massive Monster’s fourth game was announced at European trade fair Gamescom, Cult of the Lamb has become one of the most anticipated video games of 2022.

Pre-orders alone have seen the Melbourne-made indie top the sales charts of digital video game marketplace Steam, ahead of Friday’s global release.

When it debuted at Gamescom in August 2021, Cult of the Lamb immediately stood out from the rest. The announcement trailer focused more on narrative and aesthetics than gameplay mechanics. A stunning cel-animation dramatization of the game’s titular protagonist who escapes the sacrificial altar to start his own cult of adorable animal-worshipers and seek revenge in the name of a mysterious entity known as The One Who Waits. did.

Cult of the Lamb is animated by Australian studio Half Giant. (Credit: Massive Monster)

Set to a groovy, ethereal beat by indigenous musician and producer Narayana Johnson (who wrote the game’s soundtrack), the trailer has sparked social media activity in the year leading up to its release on Friday. continued to grow.

When Massive Monster released the Cult of the Lamb demo months after the trailer, it was clear that the game’s blend of creepy and cuteness runs deeper than its aesthetics. Action-packed dungeons and meticulously designed combat, along with elements of fishing, community building, and home decor inspired by titles such as the 2020 smash hit, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It’s a game that puts fun first and welcomes a wide variety of players without sacrificing (no fancy intentions) the strategic advantage and replayability of a challenging title.

Speaking to ABC Arts ahead of its global launch, Wilton favorably attributed the game’s reception to a marketing campaign by the game’s US-based publisher (“Devolver Digital , really knows how to work!”). But the game’s early success also has to do with his studio’s respect for the breadth and diversity of those who play video games.

Julian Wilton, Creative Director of Massive Monster, won the 2019 Australian Game Developer Award. (ABC Arts: Kate Disher-Quill) Making a friendly game

Massive Monster’s first official title was 2018’s The Adventure Pals, but the studio’s three co-directors have worked together for over a decade, having met online as teenagers.

Creating accessible games has been the guiding principle of our collaboration from the beginning.

Wilton met Art Director James Piermain and Design Director Jay Armstrong through a chat forum about Adobe Flash, computer software used to create games and short animations.

Pervasive, free and easy to use, Flash was the backbone of the creative Internet in the 2000s, and Wilton has been drawn to Flash since his teens.

The online Flash game community “encouraged people to jump in and make weird stuff, and people would check it out,” says Wilton.

This community allowed all three developers to develop a sense of mechanics that people could readily understand.

Rather than offering complex narratives or high skill thresholds, successful Flash games are generally short in length and designed to be enjoyed by anyone with an internet connection. Familiarity is key in small browser-based games.

Through this community, Wilton found early success with a Flash game called Angry Bees. The game was published on his Miniclip, his website for popular video games, and earned the then-teenager $20,000. PayPal account was immediately closed).

These formative experiences in the Flash game community led to a game design approach that Wilton describes as repetitive, unvalued, and audience-driven.

In fact, the way the Massive Monster team worked together in the early stages of Cult of the Lamb wasn’t so much the work of three software developers working together, layering different approaches and ideas until something took hold. Sounds like a band jamming.

But their goal was clear. It creates a strategic video game based on layered systems that offers players more ways to play and replay more complex than previous adventure games Never Give Up (2019) and The Adventure Pals. was to do But the point is that first it should be fun and then it should be challenging.

The Adventure Pals (2018) is a platform adventure game about friendship and exploration. (Credit: Massive Monster)

“We always want things to be very accessible and easy to pick up. When we make games, we want grandma to be able to pick them up and play with them, or at least have fun with them.” I’m thinking,” Wilton says.

“Keeping things friendly and casual is important to us.”

Bringing Roguelike Games to a Wider Audience

Despite its mass appeal, Cult of the Lamb’s gameplay was initially inspired by the notoriously challenging roguelike genre. The term refers to a video game named after his 1985 computer game Rogue and sharing a series of challenging gameplay features.

Typically, in roguelike games, players travel through a series of randomly generated rooms, fighting enemies to gain power-ups, weapons, and loot, getting stronger as they progress, but dying permanently and dying. A new run will show the player. From scratch, you start again without your previous loot.

Roguelikes especially reward the player’s strategy, as they reset a character’s skills each time they die. Highly skilled roguelike players are very familiar with the types of enemies and opportunities that can arise and how often they occur, so they can strategize through each unique run based on percentages, You can make strategic decisions and take risks.

As a result, playing roguelike games can be very rewarding. However, it is also known to be inaccessible to new players.

Over the past decade, the roguelike genre has seen a resurgence with titles such as the wildly popular Darkest Dungeon and Binding of Isaac. At the same time, the genre has also seen some backlash from players who are being left behind due to the high barriers to entry for these games.

For those unfamiliar with the genre, playing roguelikes can be punishing for taking a long time to feel fun.

Cult of the Lamb isn’t the first recent indie hit to successfully remix a roguelike for a wider audience. In 2018, Supergiant Games’ Hades swept awards season with his Zagreus story, Hades’ son. In addition to skills and weapons, Zagreus’ repeated attempts to escape the underworld revealed new aspects of the story.

Hades by Supergiant Games was released in 2018. (Credit: Supergiant Games)

Supergiant Games found a way to make roguelikes more appealing to audiences who value story over strategy by using narrative to motivate players after each “failure”.

The game also included a “God Mode” that boosted defenses each time the player died. In other words, the help they received was commensurate with his level of individual skill and was evened out as skill improved (rather than completely removing gameplay elements to make the game easier). was

Difficulty mode for everyone

Like Hades, Cult of the Lamb takes advantage of the difficulty and replayability of roguelikes while providing accessibility and difficulty modes that help open the game up to a wider audience.

There are some player-noticeable differences between the four difficulty settings of Cult of the Lamb, but the harder modes offer fewer health points.

“The game determines if the player is struggling and adjusts combat and dungeons accordingly,” explains Wilton.

“[But] These settings are turned off for the two hard modes. ”

Massive Monster wanted to reach a wider audience with their game, so they decided to treat these ancillary aspects as standard in their game. Typical roguelike “no assists” challenges are available to players who want them, but on an opt-in basis.

Combined with accessibility options that allow players to turn off flashing lights and camera movement, and change text size, these design decisions provide a highly customizable gaming experience.

play how you like

Cult of the Lamb also welcomes a wider player base by promoting a playstyle that favors less combat and community building.

While the core gameplay is the same for all players challenging dungeons, fighting enemies, coming back with supplies, and building communities with those supplies, the game offers different ways to tackle these challenges. is supported.

Cult of the Ram is set in the Evermoon Forest, a mythical place ruled by warring cults and dark magic. (Credit: Massive Monster)

As you spend time developing your cult, you can generate resources that facilitate each dungeon run. Visiting neighboring villages provides opportunities to gather resources through trade and quests, minimizing the player’s combat time.

Massive Monster takes a similar approach to the darker elements of gameplay, allowing players to become relatively benevolent leaders or malevolent tyrants.

“Our approach is okay with dark stuff like that, as long as we don’t force players to do stuff like this,” says Wilton.

video games are for everyone

Cult of the Lamb’s design is based on a deep respect for the diverse realities of video game players.

In the 2022 Digital Australia report by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, research revealed that 17 million Australians play video games. Of those surveyed, 46% were identified as female and 1% as non-binary.

Player age groups are also more diverse than the youthful reputation of video games suggests. The average age of video game players in Australia is 35, and 42% of adults over 65 also play video games.

A wide variety of people not only play games, but they do so for a variety of reasons, including socializing, creativity, and relaxation.

This is reflected in the sales chart. Alongside Cult of the Rum, games that topped the charts on Steam in August included college management simulator His Two Point Campus and cat adventure game Stray, alongside more aggressive and action-packed titles like Elden Ring and Rust. A full game is also included.

With over 60,000 pre-orders on the Steam store alone, Massive Monster’s approachable design seems like a winning strategy, but if it wasn’t, Wilton didn’t want to make the game any other way.

“I also designed the medium difficulty mode for my skill level,” he says.

“Honestly, I’m not good at games.”

Loading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-14/cult-of-the-lamb-massive-monster-roguelike-video-game/101314780 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos