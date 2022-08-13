Can your iPad run Apple iPadOS 16?





Apple’s next-generation operating system is currently in public beta. This means early adopters can test iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura on their personal devices before the final fall release.

Of course, OS updates mean that some older hardware is being phased out of the support cycle. However, iPadOS 16 is unique in that some features are exclusive to Apple tablets with his Apple M1 chip. So how do you know which iPads run iPadOS 16 and which versions have the M1 chip? We’ll break it down for you.

Stage Manager (Credit: Apple)

Features exclusive to devices with the M1 chip include Stage Manager, Apple’s new window-focused multitasking tool. There are two ways to check if your iPad is running M1. First, check the model number on the back of your device. Devices currently utilizing the M1 chip include:

The 5th generation iPad Air, introduced in 2022. There are 64GB and 256GB iterations. The model number is A2588, A2589, or A2591.

5th generation iPad Pro 12.9 inch, introduced in 2021. Available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB versions. Model numbers are A2378, A2461, A2379, or A2462.

The 3rd generation iPad Pro 11-inch, introduced in 2021. Available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants. Model numbers are A2377, A2459, A2301, or A2460.

Or on your iPad[設定]Go to menu,[一般]>[情報]You can also tap The details of your iPad, including the model name, will be displayed at the top of the screen. If you have an iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), or iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), it’s an M1 device with virtually all iPadOS 16 update features. .

(Credit: PCMag)

To be clear, we say virtually because of the reference mode feature, which offers a unique, color-accurate screen mode via an XDR display.Perfect for anyone doing color work, whether it’s 3D modeling, painting, or photo editing. . But only for iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation).

(Credit: Apple)

If you’re less concerned with Stage Manager or the M1 chip and want to know which iPad models get iPadOS 16 this fall, here’s the breakdown. As of this writing, iPadOS 16 is compatible with the following devices:

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air (3rd generation or newer)

iPad (5th generation or later)

iPad mini (5th generation or later)

Check the settings menu using the steps above to see which iPad you have.

Apple’s OS public beta is live now, and device enrollment (opens in new window) is easy. These updates contain great improvements, but if you’re new or don’t have additional devices that can load betas, wait until stable versions of these OSes come out this fall. .

For more details, read our impressions of iOS 16 to get the gist of what’s coming to the iPhone. MacBook users should also check out the macOS Ventura preview.

