



This article explains how to rename Google Meet from your web browser, Android device settings, and the Gmail app on iOS.

How to change your name in Google Meet from a web browser

The fastest and easiest way to change your name in Google Meet is from your web browser. You can do this in any web browser you use.

Go to your Google account page and sign in to your account if necessary.

From the vertical menu on the left[個人情報]Choose. If you’re using a mobile browser, this is in the horizontal menu at the top of the page.

[名前]select the right arrow.

Enter your new first and last name in the fields provided.

When finished,[保存]Choose.

To simplify the process, paste https://myaccount.google.com/name into the search bar. Go directly to your Google account name settings.

How to rename Google Meet on your Android device

As an alternative to using your mobile browser, you can change your Google Meet name by visiting your Android phone or tablet’s settings.

Open your device’s Settings app (blue gear icon).

scroll down[Google]Tap.

[Google アカウントの管理]Tap.

From the horizontal menu below your profile picture and name[個人情報]Choose.

[基本情報]under the section[名前]Tap.

Enter your preferred first and last name in the field provided.

when you’re done[保存]Tap.

How to change your Google Meet name using the iOS Gmail app

You can’t change your Google Meet name from your iOS device’s system settings, but you can change it using the official Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Gmail app on your iOS device.

Tap the menu icon in the top left.

scroll down[設定]Tap.

[Google アカウントの管理]Tap.

Select Personal Information.

Tap the right arrow to the right of your name

Enter your new first and last name in the fields provided.

[完了]to save.

How to add or change your Google Meet nickname

Google’s name fields are limited to first and last name, but you can also set a nickname to display in Google Meet. This is a great way to include your middle name in your display name or to let your contacts know your preferred name.

Go to your Google account page and sign in to your account if necessary.

[基本情報]under the[名前]Click a row.

[ニックネーム]Click the pencil icon below

[ニックネーム]Enter your nickname in the field.

[保存]Click.

[表示名]Click.

Select one of the display name options provided,[保存]Click.

After setting up your nickname, you can choose to display your name in Google Meet in the following ways:

First Last – John SmithFirst Nickname Last (John Johnny Smith)First Last (Nickname) – John Smith (Johnny)

Add a Google Meet nickname and it will be used across your Google account.

Reasons to change your name in Google Meet

There are several reasons to change your name in Google Meet. For example:

You want others to be able to use your Google Account for video conferencing, you want to update your first and last name when they legally change, you want to use a nickname or alias for privacy reasons, and you want to include your middle name.

Google limited the number of times you could change your name in a given period of time. However, you can now change it as many times as you want.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I change my Google Meet background?

To change your background or apply visual effects like background blur in Google Meet, at the bottom of the self-view[視覚効果を適用]Choose. You can blur the background completely or slightly, choose a preloaded image, or upload your own background image.

How do I change my Google Meet profile picture?

To add or change your profile picture in Google Meet, go to the Google Meet page, select your Google Account icon, and[Google アカウントの管理]Choose. Select your current profile picture,[変更]Click. Select or upload a new image,[プロフィール写真として保存]Click.

How do I change my Google Meet camera?

Go to the Google Meet web page,[設定]>[ビデオ]Choose. To change the camera,[カメラ], and select the camera device you want to use.when you’re done[完了]Click to save your new settings.

