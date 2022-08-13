New Apple Exclusive Reveals iPhone 14 Price Shock





The price of the iPhone will continue to rise. A recent iPhone 14 leak claims that Apple will raise the price, but opinions are divided on the price and model. Well, one of the industry’s most respected insiders explains.

In a new tweet, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 14 series ASP [average selling price] It increases by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 series ASP. Yes, the 15% is significantly higher than previous price leaks, ringing alarm bells about a potential $1300 entry-level iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max concept shows expected high price of $1199

Kuo explains that with the two iPhone 14 Pro price increases and higher shipment ratio, the average ASP for iPhone 14 models will be around $1,000 to $1,050.

It’s hard to break this out, but Kuos’ numbers show that the ASP for the iPhone 13 range was closer to $900. This means that customers can expect to pay on average about $150 more for the iPhone 14 compared to the iPhone 13.

Kuo also said that even if the price of the iPhone 14 Pro model rises, more people will buy it. How does Apple achieve this? Classic case of pull and push.

First, to differentiate between Pro and non-Pro models/upsell customers, Apple will equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with more limited upgrades than ever before, creating clear traction. With the combination of functionality and convenience, Apple is expected to raise the price by $100. This raises the starting prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to $1099 and $1199 respectively.

Leaked schematics suggest the iPhone 14 will be nearly identical to the iPhone 13

My smart price

Second, because the stock iPhone 14 is likely to be a glaring disappointment. The base model offers only the most gradual iPhone 13 upgrades, encouraging users to purchase the more expensive Pro model.

Third, the iPhone 14 Max does a lot of the heavy lifting. This new $899 6.7-inch model replaces the $699 iPhone 13 Mini. That’s a $200 price difference, but a relatively small $100 price increase for disappointed iPhone 14 buyers. Plus, the Max costs more than the $799 iPhone 14. This means that the entry point to the new model has also increased by $100.

Considering all these changes, a $150 increase in average spend per customer makes a lot of sense. So if you’re committing to buying an iPhone 14 this year (and with USB-C coming his way in 2023, I suggest you don’t), you’ll end up spending more than you planned. Don’t be surprised if you spend.

