I explained how to control inflation.quartz

On Friday (August 12), the House of Representatives passed the largest climate change bill in U.S. history, expected to create millions of jobs, save consumers on their energy bills and slash greenhouse gas emissions. paved the way for the clean technology boom that is being carried out. emissions. Through $370 billion in tax refunds, subsidies and loans, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is poised to break the stagnant hold-down that US climate-tech companies are struggling to compete on the global stage.

US climate technology companies such as renewable energy and electric vehicles have long faced two major challenges. One is scaling. There is ample funding from universities, governments, and Wall Street to support research and innovation, but few facilities to build clean technology at scale. As such, intellectual property conceived in the United States at the taxpayer’s expense is often exported to manufacturers in China and elsewhere. The second is the unpredictable tax system. Subsidies for renewable energy traditionally require reapproval from Congress every few years, leaving management nailed and struggling to secure affordable and reliable private funding. .

The climate clause in the new microchip bill Biden signed into law on Aug. 10 has been enacted into IRA legislation, and last November’s $1 trillion infrastructure package addresses both concerns. Josh Freed, senior vice president of climate and energy at think tank Thirdway, said the bill would rewire the economy in every way possible, allowing America’s clean tech to finally compete and beat China. said he would.

Tax incentives are now larger and cover more subsectors. They are designed to power domestic manufacturing and will be locked up for 10 years. Using certainty to tap into the vast pool of previously inaccessible private tax equity financing, we are gobbling up a bit.

Geopolitical tensions with China, slow pace of new infrastructure permits, hiring and training workers, the need to educate a generation of climate tech geeks about the new resources available, and other challenges ahead. I’m here. But at least Biden has managed to remove the psychological burden of constant policy uncertainty that has weighed on US climate companies for his decade.

Frankly, I just want to stop thinking about this, said Dan Patry, policy innovation manager at energy storage company Fluence. I’m really excited to cross the finish line and actually work.

rose, another name

The Inflation Control Act is not an Inflation Control Act. This means that while the legislation may bring down prices for consumers over the next few years, its intent is undeniably to push the United States toward clean energy and climate change. The name doesn’t deceive anyone reading about the bill, but it’s clear that formerly uncompromising legislators like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voted for affordable living and committed to climate change activism. It allows us to pretend to be unyielding. It states that Manchin was aware of something.

electric company

If I buy an EV, which one should I buy? Your answer is at least partly determined by the IRA’s new tax credit rules. This makes some cars cheaper and others more expensive. Automobiles that sell more than 200,000 units each, such as the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Volt, are currently exempt from the tax credit. However, next year the IRA will remove its sales cap and introduce other regulations.

To be eligible for the tax credit under the IRA, the vehicle must be below a certain value ($80,000 for trucks and SUVs and $55,000 for all other categories) and the purchaser must pay $150,000 for single purchasers. less than $300,000 as a household if married. Eligible vehicles must be assembled in North America. Also, starting in 2024, covered vehicles must be assembled in North America and have batteries manufactured using minerals mined or processed in that region or in countries with which the United States has free trade agreements. is needed.

Nicholas Rivero

The majority of electric vehicles sold in the United States today consist of two Tesla models and the Chevrolet Volt, which will qualify for tax credits next year. But the real stumbling block comes when the battery procurement requirement kicks in. The majority of battery metal mining and assembly takes place in China (and other countries with which the US has no free trade agreements). Building a new supply chain for batteries could take years, so most EV tax credits risk expiring in his 2024 unless this rule is repealed or postponed.

see in numbers

21%: The IRA is projected to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions in 2030.

$170-220: The average US household’s energy spending is projected to decrease annually by 2030 as a result of improved efficiency and lower-cost electricity from renewables.

$85: Tax refund per tonne of CO2 captured and buried from chimneys or other sources increased from $50 under previous law.

$62 billion: Grants, loans, and grants to support domestic manufacturing of renewable energy, batteries, electric vehicles, and other clean-tech hardware.

$14,000: Maximum rebate per household for home appliance upgrades such as heat pumps and electric stoves.

$40 billion: Additional loan guarantee authority available for clean energy projects through the Loan Program Office.

$700 million: Funds for domestic production of high-analysis low-enriched uranium, a fuel for advanced reactors currently only available from Russia.

one thing

The political struggle to pass the IRA meant the Biden administration had to include concessions to the fossil fuel industry in the bill. One of them calls for the government to auction oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. Another provision requires the Department of the Interior to lease 2 million acres on land and 60 million offshore he for the oil and gas industry each year. Activists are calling it the Climate Suicide Pact, but some analysts think the fossil fuel giants may not be as keen on developing these areas as we fear. Concessions may make the IRA imperfect, but it is still essential.

Quartz story to liven up the conversation

5 great stories from elsewhere

Modeling emissions. After the anti-inflation law was introduced in Congress, there was a race to calculate the climate impact of the law. Some estimates predict that CO2 emissions could be reduced by about 40% by 2030. Scientific American and E&E News look at who performs these calculations, how accurate they are, and where emissions modeling can fall short.

Mischief Maker. Making trouble, even if it is a violation, is often amusing to the observer. This prompted Oxford philosopher Alex Moran to ponder whether admirable qualities could be attributed to the wisdom and mischief of the world. and a compelling reason why pranks are more important than you think.

Acquired by iRobot. Earlier this month, Amazon acquired iRobot, the maker of the self-propelled Roomba, for his $1.7 billion. According to Whole Foods CEO John Mackie, the deal goes beyond vacuum cleaners. In a Nasdaq article, he explains why the move is likely part of Amazon’s larger strategy to automate its business, especially in warehouses, and in many ways it’s a 2017 year’s reflects the acquisition of Whole Foods.

It seems suspicious. Fish oil has been hailed as the holy grail of everything from diabetes to heart disease to cancer. Pockets are lining up in the billion-dollar supplement industry. That’s when it produces results that make you scratch your head.

Sookoo uses TikTok. Chutney sokha is a type of music found in Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Guyana that mixes sokha beats and calypso with Hindi and English lyrics. Now this music is going viral on his TikTok. This is also thanks to Trinidadian musician Vedesh Sookoo, writes gal-dem. His song “Meat is for Man” has won the hearts of Gen Z with his over 100 million views on TikTok and his Instagram.

Have a green and beautiful weekend.

Tim McDonnell, Climate Reporter; Nicolas Rivero, Technology Reporter

Other contributions by Julia Malleck, Alex Citrin-Safadi, and Samanth Subramanian

