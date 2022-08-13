Goobuntu Truth: Google’s Internal Desktop Ubuntu Linux





Google’s desktop operating system of choice is Ubuntu Linux.

San Diego, Calif.: Most Linux folks know that Google uses Linux on desktops as well as servers. Some of you may know that Ubuntu Linux is Google’s desktop of choice and it’s called Goobuntu. But until now, few other than Google knew exactly what role Ubuntu Linux played on Google’s campus.

Today, August 29th, Thomas Bushnell, technical lead for Google’s group managing and delivering Linux to corporate desktops, unveils Goobuntu from behind the Google curtain at LinuxCon, the Linux Foundation’s annual North American technology conference. Did. do it yourself? Yes, No.

Bushnell explained that Goobuntu is just a lightweight skin of standard Ubuntu. In particular, Google uses the latest Long Term Support (LTS) of Ubuntu. This means that if you download a copy of the latest version of Ubuntu, 12.04.1, you will most likely be running Goobuntu.

Google uses LTS versions because the two-year release interval is much more viable than the usual six-month Ubuntu release cycle. Plus, Google tries to update and replace his hardware every two years, so the sync works well too.

Why Ubuntu instead of Mac or Windows? You can run them too. Bushnell said: [Google employees] They are invited to use tools that work for them, and if Gmail doesn’t want to do the work for them, they can use pine. [an early Unix shell character-based e-mail client] That’s good. No need to use Ubuntu. However, Goobuntu is recommended and all development tools are for Ubuntu.

Googlers have to ask to use Windows because Windows is more difficult because it has “special” security issues and requires high-level permissions before anyone can use it. Additionally, Windows tools tend to be heavy and inflexible.

However, Bushnell was asked why Ubuntu instead of Fedora or openSUSE.He replied: We chose Debian because of the packages and apt [Debian’s basic software package programs] It is light years ahead of RPM (the default package management system for Red Hat and SUSE). ]And why is Ubuntu better than his other Debian-based Linux distributions, because the release cadence is nice and standard. [Ubuntu’s parent company] We provide excellent support.

Yes, it is. Google doesn’t just use Ubuntu and contribute to its development. Google is a paying customer of Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage support program. Chris Kenyon, Canonical’s vice president of sales and business development, who attended Bushnell’s talk, confirmed this, adding that Google is our biggest business, not his desktop customer.

But what about the desktop itself? Should I use Unity, Ubuntu’s popular but controversial desktop?

When asked about using Unity, Bushnell said: haters gonna hate. Our desktop users are everywhere when it comes to interfaces. Some use GNOME, some use KDE, some use X-Window and X-Terms. Some people need Unity because it reminds them of Macs. We see Mac enthusiasts moving to Unity. No default his Goobuntu interface.

But “there are tens of thousands of Goobuntu users. This includes graphic designers, engineers, administrators, sales people. It’s a very diverse community. Like Ken Thompson, who contributed to the creation of Unix.” Some have, and some know nothing about computers, except how to use applications.

To manage all these Goobuntu desktops, Google uses apt and Puppet desktop management tools. This allows the Google Desktop management team to quickly control and manage your PC. This is important because a single reboot can cost you $1 million per instance.

That said, Linux also presents desktop problems. As Bushnell said, hope is not a strategy. Most people want things to never go wrong. It’s bad to hope your computer never crashes. you will die someday Someday your PC will break. You have to design for failure.

Here comes Gubuntu’s “special sauce”. Active monitoring is very important for Google’s desktop. At Google, we have challenging demands, are constantly pushing our workstations to their limits, and are grappling with rapidly changing development cycles.

In addition to this, Google has very strict security requirements. As Bushnell observes, Google is the target everyone wants to hack us. As such, some programs that are part of the Ubuntu distribution are prohibited as potential security risks. These include programs that call home to foreign servers. Additionally, Google uses its own in-house user PC network authentication, which Bushnell says is pushing the cutting edge of network authentication.

It all boils down to the need for top-notch security, high-end PC performance, and the flexibility to meet the desktop needs of both genius developers and newly hired salespeople, and why Google uses Ubuntu. No wonder for your desktop operating system of choice. To quote Bushnell, using anything other than Linux is stupid.

