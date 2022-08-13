10 Best Tech Gadgets Everyone Should Buy in 2022 Gadget Flow





Love technology and gadgets? Next, you’ll want to take a look at the 10 best tech gadgets of 2022.

Every year we are surprised by new technological developments, and 2022 will be no exception. Whether it’s a phone that lights up your rear strip or a super cool update to your favorite Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level.

One of the most notable smartphones of the 2022s is the Nothing Phone (1). It has a transparent back, a light called Glyph, and a solid battery.

Next, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an exciting overhaul of the WH-1000XM3. It has industry-leading audio and a very classy design.

Check out the best tech gadgets of 2022.

1. The Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple MacBook Air product demo with M2 processor

Work more efficiently with your Apple MacBook Air, powered by the powerful M2 processor. It boasts up to 8 hours of video playback and has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to prevent overheating. Plus, this slim-bezel 13.6 Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, the two he features a Thunderbolt 4 port, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nits of brightness. Available in four striking colors: Silver, Space Grey, Starlight and Midnight Blue. This all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style.

Get it for 1199 USD.

2. The Google Pixel 6a smartphone features Google Tensor for incredibly fast performance. Google Pixel 6a smartphone product demo

Enjoy the most innovative and powerful smartphone you can imagine with the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. With Google Tensor processors, you can expect fast launch of apps and images. And when it comes to battery life, it lasts well over 24 hours, so there’s nothing to worry about. This battery adapts to you by learning your favorite apps and saving energy for infrequently used apps.

Get it now for $449 USD.

3. The DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone weighs less than 249g and senses obstacles in three directions.DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone in use

See the world a little closer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro Camera Drone. Weighing less than 249g, it is ultralight, highly portable and best of all, it does not require registration in most countries. What’s more, the foldable design makes it easy to carry anywhere. Additionally, this DJI lightweight camera drone is equipped with forward, backward, and downward vision sensors to avoid obstacles in complex environments.

Get it now for $759 USD.

4. The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED series offers resolutions up to 8K and features a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Experience powerful processing with the Samsung 2022 Neo QLED series. With his three TVs from the collection QN900B, QN800B, and QN95Byoull, you’ll have a cinematic feel at home. With Samsungs Neural Quantum Processor, 8K resolution delivers 3D-like images, perfect for watching sports and heart-pounding action. The QN95B, on the other hand, boasts his 4K resolution for extremely realistic images and immersive audio.

Available for US$2399.99.

5. Apple 2022 iPad Air delivers next-level performance with Apple silicon and M1 chip. Apple 2022 iPad Airdesign

Powered by Apple silicon, the Apple 2022 iPad Air delivers the performance you need for any task. Equipped with an M1 chip and an 8-core CPU, the previous model has evolved in a leap. Combine this with an 8-core GPU for incredible graphics performance. Not only that, but the new iPad Air also features a 16-core Neural Engine for an intuitive experience.

Available for 599 USD.

6. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphone features a shape-changing design and an immersive display. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone design

Enjoy multiple immersive displays with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphone. With a customizable form factor, the phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes a 7.6 main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet under-display camera. The big screen is optimized for social media apps and streaming services, and you can even watch shows hands-free in Flex mode.

You can pre-order it for $1799.99 USD.

7. The Razer Stream Controller has a customizable touchscreen for instant access to all features. Razer Stream Controller in use

Simplify livestream or content creation with the Razer Steam Controller. A customizable touchscreen lets your creativity shine and gives you instant access to every feature via customizable buttons and dials. Yes, you can use this all-in-one controller for live streaming, audio adjustments, and more. It features 12 haptic switchblade keys that allow you to adjust the level of tactile response. Then six tactile analog dials let you control media, audio, and other channels.

Available for US$269.99.

8. Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones include 8 mics and Auto NC Optimizer.Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones, Black

Listen to your music in a new light with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. Designed with Auto NC Optimizer, these headphones automatically adjust the sound based on your environment and wearing conditions. Additionally, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are each equipped with eight microphones4 and noise canceling technology. In fact, the microphone also utilizes precise voice pickup technology and advanced voice signal processing.

Available for 399.99 USD.

9. Wyze Room Sensor balances your home’s climate and eliminates hot and cold spots.Y’s room sensor installed at home

Wyze Room Sensors will keep you comfortable anywhere in your home. Compatible with Wyze thermostats to eliminate hot and cold spots in your home. Simply place this gadget in a popular room and a compatible thermostat will balance your home’s climate. Additionally, this sensor continuously communicates with your thermostat to balance the temperature of your home.

Available for $24.99 USD.

10. Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is a connected home theater powerhouse. Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar on TV Stand

Fill your home with cinematic, immersive sound from the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. This sleek soundbar boasts Amazon Alexa connectivity and draws on the brand’s decades of work in world-renowned recording studios. In fact, thanks to 13 individual drivers, you’ll experience the film exactly as the director intended.

Available for 999 USD.

So which of these tech gadgets are you ready to invest in? Share with us in the comments below.

Madhurima Nag is Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She has a side job as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding, gadgets (of course!) in general.

