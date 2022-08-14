Which bud is best for you?





Google recently released its first pair of ANC earbuds with the Pixel Buds Pro. The new earbuds come alongside rather than replace Google’s last pair of earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series. Compared to the $200 Buds Pro, the A-series are just $99, making them a solid, inexpensive earbud option. However, if that price difference doesn’t tell you, they’re very different products. we’ve got you covered

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Hardware and Battery

The Pixel Buds Pro share undeniable similarities with the Pixel Buds A-Series. Both are very Google, no sharp corners to speak of, and playful details like the embossed G logo on each earbud. However, the Pixel Buds Pro are significantly larger than the lightweight A-series. In our subjective experience, the Pixel Buds Pro fit comfortably, but stick out a little more from your ears than the A series.

The Pixel Buds A-Series have what Google calls spatial vents, which help reduce pressure on your ears and let outside sounds in, but the Pixel Buds Pro have a more closed design. Instead, the Buds Pro have a transmissive mode, which uses the earphone’s microphone to send sound from the environment into your ear along with the media. (Google also says the Pixel Buds Pro monitor ear pressure to keep it at a comfortable level, but doesn’t elaborate on how that process works.) The Pixel Buds Pro also do away with the stabilizing fins found on the Pixel Buds A series. This may mean that the Buds Pro do not fit tightly in some ears.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are only available in two colors: Dark Olive and Clearly White. Pixel Buds Pro are available in Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass and Coral.

The Pixel Buds A-Series’ battery life is a bit worrisome, with estimates of just five hours of playtime at a time. Keep in mind that these earbuds don’t have active noise cancellation. The Pixel Buds Pro are a big improvement on that front, with estimated battery life of 7 hours on a single charge with ANC and up to 11 hours without. Both pairs of earbuds can get you about two extra out of the case. Both cases charge via USB-C, but only the Pixel Buds Pro case supports wireless charging.

Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Audio and features

The $99 Pixel Buds A-Series beat their weight when it comes to sound quality, delivering clear, rich sound and more bass than you’d expect given their slim design.The $200 Pixel Buds Pro The Buds also sound very good, but the overall quality isn’t much better than the Pixel Buds A-Series. Both pairs support AAC and SBC codecs, but not high bitrate standards such as aptX or LDAC. If you primarily stream audio on Spotify or YouTube Music, it doesn’t matter much, but if you’re after audiophile-grade sound, know that neither pair of these buds fit the bill. stay here.

Pixel Buds A-Series have reported issues with Bluetooth connectivity, including skipping audio, static, and complete disconnects. We have experienced some of this in our review unit as well. In our experience, connectivity is generally fine, but listening outside with your phone in your bag or back pocket can be dangerous. say they can’t hear the noise, but even if they can, it’s not always so easy to ignore. The Pixel Buds Pro don’t seem to have these issues.

The Pixel Buds Pro’s big draw, aside from improved basics like battery life and connectivity, is its feature set. Both the A-Series and Pro support Android’s Fast Pair, with optional always-on Hey Google listening for hands-free access to your Assistant. But the Buds Pro has many desirable features that the A-series lacks, such as active noise cancellation and Bluetooth multipoint, which allows him to connect to two audio sources at once (a phone and a laptop, for example). The Buds Pro case can also be charged wirelessly, while the A series case is USB-C only.

The Pixel Buds A-Series have the ability to automatically lower the volume when certain sounds are detected, such as a dog barking or breaking glass. Pixel Buds Pro don’t currently have a similar feature. However, we do know that Google plans to add additional features to the Buds Pro through an update, including support for spatial audio, a kind of virtual surround sound.

Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Which should you buy?

The Pixel Buds A-Series are priced at $99. Pixel Buds Pro are more than double the price at $200. Audio quality alone cannot justify the steep price tag. If you just want one pair of decent-sounding earbuds for him and don’t mind bells and whistles too much, the A-series might be for you.

But the Pixel Buds A-Series are less versatile than traditional true wireless earbuds, thanks to their unique vented hardware. Spatial vent designs may be good for ear comfort and situational awareness, but they mean outside sounds leak in all the time, not just when you need them. , so the only option to drown out your surroundings is to turn up the volume. If you want to wear the earbuds in particularly noisy environments, consider the Pixel Buds Pro. Not only does it have ANC and a great transparency mode that you can switch to, but battery life is noticeably improved, and premium features like Bluetooth multipoint and more stable connectivity help justify the price. .

Buy Pixel Buds Pro if… Wear your earbuds frequently in noisy environments Wear your earbuds for more than a few hours at a time Convenient features like multi-point connectivity are worth the money Buy the Pixel Buds A-Series If… $200 is more than you’re willing to pay Don’t get much out of active noise canceling Prefer smaller earbuds Buy the Pixel Buds Pro

$200 at Amazon $200 at Google $200 at Best Buy

Shop Pixel Buds A-Series

$99 at Amazon $99 at Google $99 at Best Buy

