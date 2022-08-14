Important Aspects of the Crypto Market

The crypto market has become a significant aspect of the financial world, with a net worth of $1.2 trillion. In just a decade, it has managed to reach this wroth, which was a surprise for many that weren’t familiar with the benefits of cryptocurrencies, and it was quite an achievement as it wasn’t even a working concept before the emergence of Bitcoin in 2009.

If you’re just starting out, it can seem too complicated to grasp all of the different crypto trends, new terms, and everything else that you need to be aware of in order to make things easier for you to trade online. This is why we have chosen the most important aspects that allow you to gain a better understanding of the crypto market and how it functions.

Blockchain Network

Blockchain technology is safe to say is the foundation of the crypto market. The blockchain network was designed by Satoshi Nakamoto for the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Its main purpose was to allow crypto users to send and receive Bitcoin payments safely without additional fees and without reliance on any financial institutions.

They could do that directly on the blockchain network, which ultimately became the basis for any other blockchain systems designed specifically for other crypto projects. But, the main purpose is what we said earlier we were able to confidently and quickly make crypto payments on the blockchain network.

The blockchain system was designed as a technical infrastructure based on consensus algorithms where transactions are added and processed on a cluster of computers. It is fully decentralized and peer-to-peer-based technology which is why it is recognized as a safer alternative to centralized financial systems.

The tamper-proof system is based on complete transparency and anonymity of the users, so any changes or technical issues would be noticed by the participants quickly. Also, because the system is peer-to-peer based, the transactions are approved very quickly, in some cases instantly, and even the cross-border transactions have lower transaction fees.

Bull and Bear Market Phase

Due to the decentralized blockchain technology, the crypto market is essentially distributed with many different trading platforms. But as with any other trading market, the market demand and supply determine its volatility. More specifically, as there aren’t financial institutions in charge of the regulation of the crypto market’s supply and demand, the entire market is more volatile compared to stock markets for example. It can quickly get into a bull market phase or drop into a bear market cycle.

For instance, with the last bull cycle of Bitcoin, the price of Bitcoin jumped from approximately $9,000 to over $20,000 by the end of the year. The bull cycle lasted for a long time, and the price appreciated by 170%, which was an unprecedented success. The impact was not only on Bitcoin but on the entire crypto market as well.

In contrast, the price of Bitcoin in 2022 settled at around $25,000. The subsequent crash just proves that the market is quite unpredictable and volatile, which is why you need to be aware of every factor that can shift the position of the market demand and supply.

Online Trading Sites

As we mentioned earlier, the market is decentralized, which means there is an increasing number of trading sites. It allows users to invest in certain cryptocurrencies and exchange them for certain fiat currencies or other virtual currencies and vice versa. Because there isn’t a regulatory body, you need to be extra careful when trading online.

If you click here , you will find reviews and compare different trading platform, their features, and security. Otherwise, trading sites generally are mobile-friendly and accept different cryptocurrencies. Some accept major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, while others support less known, modern cryptocurrencies.

Regulations

Each country has its own regulations regarding cryptocurrencies, and the regulations of the crypto market are essential for every investor – institutional or retail. For example, crypto trading sites are completely legal in the USA and regulated by the Bank Secrecy Act. In the European Union , crypto trading is also legalized, and they have a goal to create a harmonized crypto market within the EU borders.

Some countries are even more advanced when it comes to cryptocurrencies; for example, El Salvador accepts Bitcoin as a legal tender. In Argentina, the largest private bank accepts crypto investments which is another step forward toward the mainstream adoption of crypto.

In comparison, the are other countries that are not open to the adoption of cryptocurrency, so they haven’t regulated their markets at all. This is why it’s important to learn about the crypto regulations within your region in order to avoid scams and trade safely online.

