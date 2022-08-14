Google Fiber expands to five new states for the first time in seven years





You’d be forgiven for thinking that Google Fiber died in the water. After all, the company put all expansions on hold in the aftermath of Alphabet Inc’s restructuring. But Google Fiber is back seven years after him, with plans to expand to more cities.

Google Fiber never went away. When the company became a separate division under his Alphabet Inc umbrella in 2015 and then paused business expansion, the company pledged to continue supporting the services it had already installed. Despite yearly losses, the company did just that, but had to shift operations to keep costs down.

But we were surprised when Google Fiber announced that it was poised to add a little more speed after this long hiatus that focused on tightening operations. Announcing the expansion, Dinni Jain told Reuters exclusively that the company’s high-speed Internet service will be available in several cities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada over the next few years. told to

The intention is to build a successful business in its own right, and that’s what we’re definitely trying to do with Google Fiber.

Dinni Jain, CEO of Google Fiber via Reuters

It’s great to see fiber pick up where it left off and continue to expand. It’s not about buying an ISP giant. However, it continues to pursue its mission of providing wireless services for multi-family homes through its Webpass brand, and in some cases leases local fiber networks from other providers to do so.

