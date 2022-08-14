Google executive threatens employees with layoffs, says ‘there will be blood in the streets’: report





Last month, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOO announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty.

According to a new report from Business Insider, the company doesn’t appear to be undoing its hiring freeze, and employees are nervous about the decision.

According to Business Insider, a senior executive in Google’s cloud sales division warned that layoffs could result if results didn’t meet expectations, and told employees to stay fit.

Management told them there was an “overall study of sales productivity and general productivity.”

According to the report, the warning states that Q3 results “if you don’t search, [then] There will be blood on the streets. ”

According to a CNBC report, Google has launched an initiative called the “Simplicity Sprint” to increase efficiency and keep employees focused during macro uncertainty.

At an all-hands meeting last month, CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that Google’s productivity, despite its large headcount, is nowhere near as good.

He said he wanted to ask employees for ideas on how to get “better results faster.”

Recently, Pichai shared his plans for a slowdown in hiring and investment through 2023, asking employees to work “more urgently” and “hungrier” than “sunny days.”

Google isn’t the only company facing the fury of the economic slowdown. Last month, his CEO of Meta Platform Inc META, Mark Zuckerberg, said the company plans to cut its engineering hiring target from 10,000 to 6,000 to 7,000, amid a downturn in the market. told the staff.

“Realistically, there will be a lot of people in the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg said.

Photo courtesy of Techlearn easyon flickr

