Google’s RCS pressure campaign directed at Apple hits global media centers





Last week, Google published a website claiming that Apple will start supporting Rich Communication Services (RCS) on the iPhone. RCS is the successor to Android’s SMS and MMS, allowing users to compose and send longer messages, send longer and better-looking video clips, deliver read receipts and typing indicators, end-to-end provide encryption.

Google delivers message of unity and healing to Apple… The Big Apple

RCS is similar to Apple’s iMessage. When someone not using RCS joins a group chat, all of these cool features disappear and the entire group’s speech bubbles change from blue to green. Sound familiar? Yes, this is the same thing that an Android user affects an iOS user when he joins an all iOS group chat. The difference is that Android users don’t fuss when all iOS users join an Android chat.

Google brings RCS pressure campaign to Big Apple. Image credit 9to5Google

As you know, iPhone users have been quick to bully Android users who participate in chats composed only of iPhone users. This is because it forces the iPhone user to communicate using old school girlfriend SMS and MMS, discarding all the modern conveniences offered by iMessage. Oh all the horrors. An iPhone user even makes a comment blaming an Android user’s parent for not having enough money for the child to buy her iPhone. These bullies often find iOS boring, so did you ever think that some might prefer her Android phone over the iPhone?

And before you make the excuse that Android turns iOS users’ speech bubbles green too, remember that it’s Google that’s willing to share RCS with iOS users, not the other way around. Support RCS and end green bubble bullying. And today, Google delivered a message of unity and healing to the Big Apple. Spotted by 9to5Google, the ad was placed in his LinkNYC kiosks in the city, replacing payphones (if you don’t know what a payphone is, Google it!). Kiosks include free Wi-Fi, tablet-sized displays for accessing city services, maps and directions, telephones for toll-free calls anywhere in the United States, and chargers for recharging users’ mobile device batteries. It has a port. Of course, such services cost money, and the LinkNYC booth is plastered with ads, including Google ads designed to look like Android-to-Apple text messages. The conversation goes something like this:

Android: Apple, Android.

Android: Text message issues need to be resolved.

Android: Do it for your fans!

Android: (submit male and female photos)

Android: This is a photo of your fan.

Apple will start responding when you see the green typing indicator.

At the bottom of one ad is an Android logo with the words “Help Apple #GetTheMessage”. Also included is the address to his website on Google about this campaign at android.com/GetTheMessage.

Google advertises #GetTheMessage on certain social media sites

9to5Google says Google will officially launch the campaign on August 25th and will run through October 6th across 500 digital billboards in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Google’s demands aren’t completely ridiculous, but it’s probably going to be a cold day in hell for Apple to succumb to such a pressure campaign. There are several reasons to do so, but from a business perspective there is no reason for Apple to concede. Even if it improves the user’s messaging experience. The New York City campaign will launch soon, but Google will continue to advertise on YouTube. Tik Tok, Twitter. As Google puts it on their GetTheMessage website, “It’s not about the color of the speech bubble. Blurred video, broken group chats, missing read receipts or typing indicators, message over Wi-Fi These problems exist because Apple has refused to adopt modern texting standards when people using iPhones and Android phones text each other. is to do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-takes-its-rcs-campaign-to-nyc_id141912 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

