Chromecast with Google TV is great, but I prefer Chromecast Ultra





Google Chromecast has completely changed the way we consume online video content by making it easier to watch your favorite shows and movies on the big screen. But that latest streaming device has lost one of Google’s original tenets: fast, uncluttered search.

After recently upgrading from Chromecast Ultra to Chromecast with Google TV, I miss the simplicity of the search giant’s previous streaming device. Chromecast with Google TV is certainly one of the best streaming devices out there, but additional apps, new user interfaces, and remote controls have complicated what was once a simple process.

The new remote is comfortable to hold and comes with a matching battery (my sky colored device came with a light blue battery). But when Google first launched its first Chromecast in 2013, a large part of the idea behind the project was to serve consumers. It’s an easy (and cheap) way to watch your favorite content on your HDMI-equipped TV, as opposed to your cable provider’s set-top boxes, which are often slow and unresponsive.

At the same time, apps take up a lot of space on your Chromecast with Google TV. The device only comes with 8 GB of storage space, almost half of which is taken up by the operating system. Sure, this could be expanded with a USB hub, but at that point, why not plug one of the best mini PCs into your TV instead?

sacrifice remote simplicity

(Image credit: Future)

There was certainly a learning curve, but the original Chromecast and all subsequent versions until the latest version required you to use your smartphone to send or “cast” content to your TV. Simply tap the cast button from your streaming app to connect to TVs throughout your home.

While you can still cast content the traditional way with Chromecast with Google TV, adding new user interfaces and apps can make this difficult.

For example, I opened the Netflix app on my Android phone, turned off the TV, and tried to cast the movie “The Sea Beast” to the TV. On Chromecast Ultra, this action will turn on your TV and play whatever you choose. Instead, I was taken to the Chromecast with Google TV main menu and had to find the movie myself.

Similarly, I have two YouTube accounts, so I have to select the correct account every time I want to cast a YouTube video from my phone to my TV, even though I’m already logged into the correct account on my phone. there is. I have yet to experience such issues with my old Chromecast Ultra. The device simply works.

But if you don’t already own a Nest Mini or Nest Audio, the addition of a Google Assistant button to the new remote might make Chromecast with Google TV a little more appealing. However, due to the size of his latest Chromecast’s operating system, in my own testing, I’ve noticed that the TV takes considerably longer to turn on than it did with the Chromecast Ultra. Still, if you want to scroll through the Chromecast’s menus for new content, it might be worth staring at a blank screen while the device boots. , I want to be able to watch almost instantly instead of navigating through menus.

More apps to manage

(Image credit: Future)

You can now do more with apps on your Chromecast with Google TV, but installing too many can cause problems. With just over 4 GB of free space available, your device’s storage can fill up quickly, and even if a system update were to occur, there would be no space left for the system update.

But my biggest annoyance with Google’s latest Chromecast apps was having to log in to use them. Prior to Chromecast Ultra, you didn’t need to log in as all you had to do was cast video from your phone to your TV. However, the apps are stored on the device itself, so you’ll need to be logged in to use them, even if they’re already set up on your phone. You can now scan a QR code or use a pin instead of entering your full credentials with your Chromecast.

There are already enough apps on smartphones, tablets, and computers, so why overcomplicate things by managing even more on streaming devices?

Google’s minimalist approach is overlooked

If you look at the Google Store’s Chromecast page (opens in a new tab), you’ll see that there are currently only two models available: Chromecast with Google TV and Chromecast. I can still find it online and the device continues to work as it did the day I got it.

(Image credit: Google)

Anyone thinking of buying a Chromecast will have a tough decision to make. Do you want to watch 4K content via apps with your remote control, or do you want Google’s minimalist approach to streaming that only supports 1080p? With the best 4K TVs becoming increasingly affordable these days , most people would probably choose the first option. However, you miss what made the Chromecast so popular in the first place.

If you have a smart TV, you may prefer to use the included remote and install the apps you need rather than purchasing a Chromecast with Google TV. Interestingly, most smart TVs have an average storage capacity of 8 GB, the same amount as Google’s latest Chromecast.

I really like the simplicity of the Chromecast Ultra and want to keep using it for as long as possible. Google’s remote is nice and a nice addition, but it’s not worth the bloat and added lag that comes with his Chromecast with the Google TV user interface.

