Strategies for a successful greenhouse maintenance plan





Greenhouses for production and research must be properly maintained to meet profitability goals and support plant growth and development. Regardless of technological advancements or aging equipment, a well-implemented maintenance plan not only saves energy, but also provides other business benefits such as improved productivity, safety and labor costs. You can

Proactively plan maintenance to protect your technology investment and ensure crop productivity. Operations and maintenance (O&M) plans track these systems and recommend actions to extend component life and protect capital investments, keeping the mission-critical equipment your operations depend on year-round . Equipment in greenhouses is expected to operate in extreme and dynamic conditions. Coverings and glazing are exposed not only to intense sunlight, but also to wind, rain, snow, hail and whatever the local climate offers. The hot and humid environment in greenhouses corrodes metal, fouls evaporative cooling pads, and requires HVAC systems to run year-round to maintain proper temperature and humidity setpoints. Because these systems sustain plant life, emergency shutdowns due to component failures are not only inconvenient, but can be devastating to horticultural production and research activities.

Vermont, for example, has more than 500 nurseries and greenhouses that must cope with hot summers and freezing winters to operate year-round. The state is getting warmer and wetter due to climate change, which means facilities and environmental control systems within them must cope with greater temperature and humidity fluctuations. The importance of maintaining building systems is mission critical.

5 types of maintenance

Maintenance plans for specialized buildings such as greenhouses can address five main categories:

Facility Integrity: Structural, Covering, Vents Safety Systems: Fire Extinguishing Systems, Emergency Alarms Building Environmental Systems: Lighting, HVAC, Curtains, Refrigeration Systems Utility Services and Reliability Systems: Energy Supply, Backup Power, Water, Wastewater Control Systems : Surveillance and Surveillance Automation Systems

To understand how growers prioritize maintenance activities in these categories, learn from commercial greenhouse growers in Vermont.

spirit of self-sufficiency

About 200 commercial farms in Vermont grow vegetables, herbs and tomatoes in greenhouses. Finn & Roots is the state’s only hydroponic greenhouse. In his 6,000-square-foot facility, affectionately called Eco-Ark, built in 2015, artisan lettuce, basil, cucumbers and tomatoes are produced year-round for gourmet grocers. His HVAC system is original, including the supplemental lighting system, curtain fabrics and components, and the wood-fired boiler and propane heaters currently in use.

For facility owner Holly Counter Beaver, this means greenhouse maintenance is essential to extending equipment life, maximizing equipment value and avoiding capital costs. As an independent small business, this also means that most maintenance activities are her responsibility.

Do your best. For example, with glazing, clean at least what you can reach. Dirty windows block light, Bieber says.

For an aquaponics facility like Finn & Roots, it’s essential to keep fish happy while providing the optimal mix of nutrients for a variety of crops such as herbs, leafy greens and cucumbers. This requires a delicate balance between water quality and biowaste disposal. As water temperatures change, pH can fluctuate, so test raw water from on-site wells daily to ensure the pH of tilapia is within the range of 6.4-7. Wastewater treatment components such as bioreactors and clean water storage infrastructure are inspected daily, and irrigation systems are regularly inspected, cleaned and repaired.

Finn & Roots uses an integrated automation system to control and monitor vents, fans, supplemental lighting and curtain equipment. Information provided by the headend controller reports actual greenhouse conditions such as vapor pressure deficit (VPD), light intensity from the sun, and total light received by the canopy. Automation and electrical components are evaluated annually and repaired or replaced as necessary to ensure that the equipment responds as programmed.

My most important maintenance activities are the ones I need to meet my VPD goals, Bieber says. Important for maintaining crop productivity and avoiding condensation in greenhouse structures.

Keep smart, not hard

To step up your greenhouse maintenance game, try these low-cost strategies to keep your facility running smoothly and efficiently.

Walk around the greenhouse daily, making observations that complement information from control and automation systems that collect data from sensors. Regularly check the accuracy of the thermo-hygrostat. By adjusting temperature and humidity sensors, you can improve crop conditions and quickly recoup energy savings. Perform preventive maintenance and use a startup checklist regularly to keep your facility safe and energy efficient. When performing maintenance on one system, consider working on another system at the same time. For example, keep the louvers when cleaning the pads. Reactivate the system to verify performance and observe how the equipment reacts to various fault conditions. Establish O&M plans and protocols for maintenance activities in-house or with external partners. 0 1 Five strategies for a successful greenhouse maintenance plan

Gretchen Schimelpfenig is a senior energy engineer at Energy Resources Integration, LLC, implementing energy efficiency programs and providing direct consulting services. She is the former Technical Director of the Institute for Resource Innovation and manager of the organization’s Technical Advisory Board. She authored RII’s Lighting, HVAC, and Facility Design and Construction Best Practices Guide for Managed Environmental Agriculture and Lighting, HVAC, and Controls Best Practices Guide for Cannabis Cultivation. She has worked with partners such as the University of Vermont to optimize commercial and industrial buildings, including greenhouses and control systems used for academic research on hemp and other cultivars. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Wyoming and a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Stanford University. She is a licensed civil engineer in California and Vermont. See all author stories here.

