Among domestic CPUs, Haikou Information, which is listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Commission, has risen by 67%.





Caijing.com Capital Market News On August 12, the domestic CPU leader Haguang Information officially landed on the Science and Technology Innovation Commission, opening at 70 yuan per share, down 94.44% from the issue price (36 yuan) rose. After all, the company’s closing price on the day was 60.10 yuan per share, an increase of 66.94%, with a market capitalization of $139.7 billion, ranking third in the semiconductor sector after SMIC and Beihuazhuang.

Haiguang Information was founded in 2014, its main products include Haiguang Universal Processor (CPU) and Haiguang Co-processor (DCU). According to IDC data, Haiguang Information’s CPU sales market share will be about 3.75% in 2020, accounting for the majority of the domestic x86 server processor market share.

Although the issue price return is as high as 315 times, Haiguang Information is still sought after by investors. In his IPO this time, Haiguang Information raised a total of 10.8 billion yuan and raised 1.64 billion yuan of excess capital. Invest in the new generation of Haiguang general-purpose processors, the research and development of the new generation of Haiguang co-processing, the construction of advanced processor technology research and development centers, and the reserves of technology and development. funds.

East Asia Qianhai Securities believes that Haiguang Information will rely on AMD’s licensed core technology and its own large-scale R&D investment to achieve product performance advantages and greater competition in domestic substitution in key business areas. We believe that we have the upper hand. From the downstream point of view, the company’s products are China’s only two processors based on the X86 architecture, mainly focused on the areas of servers, workstations, data centers and other areas, along with the opening up of Shinchuan Industry in the future Space continues to improve as well.

In 2014, in order to promote the rapid development of China’s integrated circuit industry, the “National Integrated Circuit Industry Development Promotion Charter” was officially released, and a 100 billion yuan national integrated circuit industry investment fund was established at the same time. . In this context, Kaikou Information was born.

According to data, Haiguang Information originated from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the largest shareholder is Suguang. In 2016, Haiguang Information introduced x86 architecture certification and established two joint ventures with AMD. Among them, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. owns the licensed IP and is responsible for chip manufacturing, and Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit Design Co., Ltd. is responsible for chip design and sales. .

Since 2018, Haiguang CPUs have been mass-produced and commercialized one after another, and the company’s revenue has grown rapidly. According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, Haiguang Information will achieve operating profit of 379 million yuan, 1.022 billion yuan and 2.31 billion yuan respectively, with net profit of 830 million yuan and 3 190 million yuan, reaching 327 million yuan.

It’s easy to understand that Haiguang Information wasn’t profitable until last year. In this regard, the company said in its prospectus that in the early stages of its listing, the operating profit of its products was relatively small, its investment in research and development funds was relatively large, and it had multiple shares for key employees and employees. He said he had incentives. Along with that, a large amount of stock compensation was confirmed.

According to the prospectus, due to factors such as the characteristics of the integrated circuit industry and the special product cost structure of high-end processors, Haiguang Information has always maintained a concentrated investment in research and development. From 2019 to 2021, R&D investment is 175 million yuan, 546 million yuan and 745 million yuan respectively, accounting for 228.04%, 106.60% and 68.60% of annual revenue. R&D expenses have a certain impact on a company’s net profit.

However, because the company’s main products are compatible with the international mainstream x86 processor architecture and technology route, Haiguang CPU has greatly benefited from this ICT localization, and its revenue has grown rapidly. Until now, Haiguang CPU chips have been installed in the products of many domestic server manufacturers such as Inspur, Lenovo, H3C and Tongfang. As of the end of 2021, Haiguang CPU series products Haiguang No.1 and Haiguang No.2 have been commercialized, and his main customers include major central enterprises such as his ICBC, Bank of China, PetroChina and Sinopec.

Domestic CPU charge

CPU (Central Processing Unit) is the central processing unit, the computing and control core of a computer system, the final execution device for information processing and program operations, and is applicable to servers, workstations, and personal computers (desktops, laptops). , mobile terminal embedded devices, and other devices are closely related to people’s work and life.

For a long time, the CPU market has been firmly dominated by Western giants. Taking the mainstream architecture x86 architecture server CPU as an example, in 2020, the combined market share of Intel and AMD will exceed his 95.00%, especially the market share of Intel products is far ahead.

To date, most of the international mainstream integrated circuit design companies have experienced more than ten years of development, accumulated a large number of technologies, markets and talents, and their technology and market share are at the forefront. I have. Also, my country stuck to the development model of “making is worse than buying” in the early integrated circuit field, which to some extent caused passive situations such as weak industrial base and lack of high technological capability. rice field. end talent.

As the main industry of the national economy, the development of the information industry supports the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. According to customs statistics, integrated circuits have surpassed crude oil to become China’s largest import commodity. In 2020, the import quota reached 2,420.7 billion yuan. Therefore, the development and popularization of safe and controllable high-end processors is very important for our country.

On the other hand, due to the influence of protectionism and anti-globalization, there is an urgent need for self-management in the core chip field in Japan. Therefore, Chinese chip companies such as Haiguang Information, Loongson Zhongke and HiSilicon are valued by capital. Before Haiguang Information, Loongson Zhongke was first listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

As one of the few integrated circuit design companies with high-end general-purpose processor and co-processor R&D capabilities, the performance of the 1st and 2nd generation CPU and 1st generation DCU products developed by Haiguang Information is in line with the same international standards. level is reached. level. The level of mainstream high-end processors is in a leading position in China.

Unlike most domestic CPU manufacturers, Haiguang Information is one of the few CPU suppliers adopting the mainstream x86 architecture in China, which has great advantages in compatibility, software and hardware development. At the same time, the company will take advantage of the unique advantages of high-end processors in terms of function, performance, ecology and security, and work with complete machine manufacturers, basic software, application software, system integrators and industry users to develop Haiguang’s An industry based on high-end processors. chain.

However, due to the instruction set’s dependence on the AMD architecture, Haiguang Information’s CPU R&D and production was not truly autonomous and controllable. In this regard, Haiguang Information said in its prospectus that the company faces the risk of not being able to continue to use the approved technology in the future or having an insufficient accumulation of core technology.

Tohoku Securities believes that the Chinese government’s support for homegrown CPUs is gradually increasing against the backdrop of intensifying competition in the technology sector. Due to the continuous improvement of domestic CPU performance, continuous improvement of the software ecosystem, and the acceleration of future informatization, the demand for domestic CPUs will continue to increase, and domestic CPU manufacturers are expected to reap profits in the long term. It has been.

