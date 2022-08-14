How to open a bank account for unbanked people with Rewire, Ripple, Marqeta and more





This August, The Fintech Times will cover some of the amazing things Fintech is doing around the world. We often hear that the latest breakthrough innovations are helping the community, but are these innovations helping those already in a good position, or are they making the financial world more accessible? To The Fintech Times, fintech for good means companies that prioritize financial inclusion and sustainability and help those who desperately need it. .

In an effort to answer one of Fintech’s most pressing questions: How can access to banking be universally pervasive? , revealed the best way to deal with this task.

Financial education and specific services

According to Guy Kashtan, co-founder and CEO of Rewire, a cross-border financial services platform, serving the underserved starts with niche product offerings and comprehensive financial education. increase.

Guy Kashtan

Kashtan said: And marginalized groups such as immigrants still do not have adequate bank accounts today.

“Fintech has already taken a big step towards democratizing finance, making it simpler and more accessible. They have emerged to serve their own markets, including many other underserved markets.

“The key to making banking accessible to the unbanked is to focus on your specific needs as a business and make them your top priority. Fintechs should actively include them in the financial system by creating services that are designed around markets they know are underserved and adapted to the specific needs of their chosen markets. We can create tailored products to greatly improve your financial management experience.

“Some of these groups are excluded from traditional banking for several reasons, including a lack of financial knowledge. Fintech is uniquely positioned to educate people about better financial management and help them become more aware of the services available, how to use them, and the benefits they bring. We can start building a better future for ourselves and our families.Sharing knowledge is a key part of this and private companies can play a key role in accelerating change through knowledge. increase.”

market forces

In addition to this, Ken Weber, vice president of social impact and sustainability at currency exchange and remittance network Ripple, said the new frontier of fintech is bringing banking to the unbanked. viewed as an important tool for

Ken Weber

“The existing financial system is outdated and not designed to meet the needs of people in emerging markets and vulnerable communities,” explains Weber. “For the vast majority of people who are unbanked, technology cannot address this problem. are not involved in sufficient economic activity to make use of , or so-called app-banks and neo-banks.

“However, a significant proportion of the unbanked are ready to take advantage of digital financial services. This is a 50% increase over the last decade (source: Gates Notes), as financial services such as remittances, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, fair-priced credit and loans , meaning they have become newly relevant to the daily lives of hundreds of millions of people.Access to these services is especially important for women, householders, farmers and entrepreneurs.

“In addition to corporate philanthropy and the role of NGOs, governments, central banks and multilateral financial institutions, market forces are important catalysts for providing banking to the unbanked. Ejara, Kuunda, Emerging A wave of promising new fintech startups in frontier markets, such as Impact, are increasing their bank accounts by introducing fintech products and services designed for the local population, taking into account important cultural contexts and sites. The focus is on serving the unbanked.A reality to better serve the needs of the unbanked.In many cases, these fintechs are linked to established companies such as Ripple, CELO and Goldfinch. We are accelerating growth by partnering with Fintech.

“Blockchain and cryptocurrencies can dramatically reduce transaction costs by enabling real-time payments, streamlining the payment process, and storing all transactions on a secure distributed ledger. In no time, recipients will have access to payments, reducing middlemen, delays, and unnecessary fees.This revolutionizing cross-border payments means that money is needed most, That means it’s in the hands of people who don’t have bank accounts.”

mobile magic

Mahesh Kedia, VP of GTM Strategy and Revenue Operations at card issuing platform Marqeta, explains how mobile access will revolutionize access to fintech services.

Mahesh Kedia

“The Federal Reserve’s 2019 report on the economic well-being of American households in 2019 found that approximately 22% of American adults are either unbanked or fall into the unbanked category. It has been shown to be possible,” commented Kedia.

“Unbanked people often rely on more expensive alternative financial products (AFPs), such as payday loans, money orders and other high-value lines of credit. It is difficult for the unbanked or unbanked because it charges interest and eats into savings.

“However, as more and more unbanked and unbanked people have access to mobile phones and the internet, fintech will be able to serve them in an affordable, equitable and secure manner. Some examples are:

Mobile wallets – People without bank accounts may not have a traditional bank account, but they can have a verified mobile wallet account for shopping and paying bills. You can use their Mobile Wallet ID to open a virtual bank account for safe and convenient online banking. Minimal to Free Services – Fintech companies typically have much lower acquisition and operating costs than traditional financial institutions. These savings can then be returned to customers in the form of no-fee or no-minimum-balance products. Credit Builder – According to his Marqetas 2021 State of the Credit report, which surveyed his 3,500 consumers in the US, UK and Australia, one-third of those surveyed said their credit We do not believe that it accurately reflects the creditworthiness of He said 73% of those surveyed believe there should be more solutions available to build trust. Some fintech companies offer lines of credit to unbanked people for a portion of their personal savings. This allows you to build your credit history over the long term.

“By providing access to banking services such as fee-free savings and checking accounts, money transfers, credit services and mobile payments, fintech companies are helping to enrich the lives of the unbanked and can help them achieve financial well-being.”

Model Octavio Sandoval suitable for customer finance

“There is a huge opportunity to meet the needs of the 1.7 billion unbanked adults worldwide. It has the potential to drive significant innovation,” explains Octavio Sandoval, Director of Investments at Illumen Capital, a private equity firm.

“The criteria for a responsible consumer finance model include: affordable credit underwriting; transparent pricing and terms that incorporate financial literacy; safeguards to prevent over-indebtedness; It is included.

“For example, Brazilian banks are characterized by high operating costs and low productivity per employee. Small secured loans are not available from any financial institution.

“Illumen Capital is involved in Brazilian fintech, a next-generation secured lending platform, with a focus on auto finance, home equity loans, and salary loans, with a focus on secured consumer loans in Latin America. We are democratizing access: Fintechs with end-to-end technology platforms offer long-term loans at a fraction of the interest rates of unsecured consumer loans and credit cards.”

Barriers to bank accounts

Here, Charlotte Colombeau, Research and Communications Executive at F4ID, a sustainable social enterprise, offers a blueprint for enabling more people to enjoy access to financial services.

Charlotte Colombo

The 1.4 billion unbanked adults consistently cite lack of money, distance to the nearest financial institution and inadequate documentation as the top reasons for not having an account. Global Findex Data Report 2021.

“To close the financial inclusion gap, we must leverage technology to remove the barriers that prevent people from having a bank account,” Colombeau explains.

“for example:

“Funding shortages – For many people, access to loans is almost impossible if they don’t have a bank account, so some companies are using technology to make loans more affordable through crowdfunding initiatives. Mobile money service providers have also helped remove barriers by allowing users to pay, receive, transfer and store money when they only need access to feature phones. I’m here.

“Distance to the nearest financial institution – Without technology, living near a bank is essential to knowing and accessing banking services. Fintech is an opportunity for financial services to reach people regardless of their location. provide.

“Inadequate Documents – Another barrier to becoming a bank is the need for documents such as ID when applying for banking services. We are unable to obtain an identity for a variety of reasons, including inequality, etc. Biometrics technology can create digital identities and enable the most disadvantaged to access services through a smooth and simple process.”

financial data

Matt Davies, head of UK market development at consumer credit research firm Nova Credit, believes the application of financial data is a key enabler of banking for the unbanked.

Matt Davis

Davies continues: In doing so, they leave behind years (sometimes decades) of credit history, and when they arrive in a new country they have access to the simplest of credit products and services such as credit his cards, car loans and phone contracts. becomes incredibly difficult to do.

“Gaining access to their credit history, their own financial data, is absolutely essential to ensure that these people can quickly and efficiently access the fair value and fair priced credit they need. important.

“Without it, these people (most of whom are creditworthy and credit-hungry individuals) would be virtually unbanked in their host countries, greatly impacting their ability to set up and settle into new lives. will give you.”

