UK funding for 1m Innovate lung disease treatment device





medical technology investment

A Glasgow University spinout aiming to develop more effective treatments for lung disease has won a million grant from Innovate UK.

The award will help the Acu-Flow team and its research partners advance the development of nebulizer technology that uses innovative surface acoustic wave technology to deliver drugs to the lungs of patients.

This grant is one of 17 projects funded by the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst programme, which funds new healthcare products, technologies and processes.

Over the next two years, the Acu-Flow team, with support from the University of Glasgow and partners at the NIHR Devices for Dignity Med-tech Co-operative, will work to develop a fully integrated nebulizer, ready for mass care. make it available. manufacturing.

Acu-Flows technology, known as Nebu~Flow, offers significant advantages over existing technologies. Current devices have limited ability to nebulize different types of formulations while controlling the aerosol droplet size within an optimal range for efficient inhaled drug delivery. To compensate for this, patients may have to use the nebulizer for longer periods of time (up to 6 times a day for 20 minutes) than they are comfortable.

Nebu~Flow technology works by generating droplets from a wide range of formulations within clinically proven optimal ranges to reach the patient’s lungs to maximize therapeutic efficacy and reduce the time required for administration To do.

The Acu-Flow team hopes to use the nebulizer platform to bring novel nanomedicine and vaccines, including biologics, to individuals.

$16.4 million to drive US growth with virtual surgery platform FundamentalVR

Dr. Elijah Nazarzadeh, CEO and co-founder of Acu-Flow Ltd. Bringing our innovative and potentially life-changing technologies to market.

Respiratory disease is the world’s leading cause of disability and death. Collectively, they add a significant burden to global health services. The COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of new therapies to reduce respiratory disease and its effects.

Although treatments for some of these diseases have advanced significantly in recent years, there are still significant challenges to overcome in efficiently delivering drugs directly to the lungs of patients.

Our new technology not only improves the amount of drugs that reach the lungs, it also enables the formulation of new drugs and helps pharmaceutical companies develop the next generation of life-changing treatments.

Rory Cellan-Jones Trial Parkinson’s Device Raises $1.6 Million in Funding

As part of the project, NIHR Devices for Dignity will demonstrate the effectiveness of the nebulizer and also collect data to ensure the design is fit for purpose.

They will gather evidence from patients and families to better understand how new nebulization technologies can help individuals improve adherence to their medication schedules and other aspects of living with respiratory disease.

said Professor Wendy Tindale, Clinical Director of NIHR Devices for Dignity. As a co-creative effort, the voice of the patient is heard and integrated into the design.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businesscloud.co.uk/news/1m-innovate-uk-funding-for-lung-disease-treatment-device/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos