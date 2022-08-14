Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release dates revealed in puzzle?this is what we know





At I/O 2022, Google unveiled next year’s flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These come as successors to his Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that launched last year and are rumored to be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor chipset. However, no release date has been announced for these smartphones until now. Most recently, Google published a cryptic tweet that could hint at the release date of the Pixel 7 series.

When did the company reveal the Google Pixel 7 release date?

This tweet was posted by @madebygoogle on August 10, 2022. As seen in the tweet attached below, Google seems to have put his Pixel device into some kind of formula. Given that the Pixel devices released so far are denoted by single digit numbers, it should be easy to solve the given equation by substituting the numbers for mobile phones by those numbers. For example, the first phone in the formula is Pixel 3, the second phone is Pixel 6, and the last phone is Pixel 1.

Replacing smartphones with monikers, we get equations like this – 3 x 6 – 3 / 1/3 x 1. In India, such equations are derived from BODMAS, which governs the order of division, multiplication of numbers. Solved using mathematical rules. , addition and subtraction. Solving the equation gives 9 as the answer. Some netizens now believe that this could be the launch date for his upcoming Pixel 7 series. The number “9” can indicate the month, i.e. September, or the date, i.e. September 9th, or even he October 9th.

However, Google also offers a hint in its tweet to “check your calendar.” Since the tweet was posted on his Aug. 9, 2022, many users have replied to the tweet saying it was posted by the company in a somewhat cryptic format and dated that day. Nonetheless, the Pixel 7 series is actually rumored to be available for pre-order starting the first week of October. More information on the same should be revealed soon, but Google may not want to compete with Apple as he launches the Pixel 7 series in September.

