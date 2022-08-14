Inflation spikes subside in July. Should stock market investors stay on the defensive?





Francis Yue

Investors are piling into stocks in hopes that U.S. inflation may recede from its highest level in decades, but some high-profile investors say the rise could be a mirage. I warn you that there is.

A recent surge in equities lifted the Nasdaq Composite out of bear market territory on Wednesday and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average break out of correction territory. But the sharp rise has also sparked debate about whether investors should adjust their portfolios and move away from defensive measures.

Growth stocks have generally outperformed value stocks over the past month. The Russell 1000 Growth Index was up 13%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index was up 9.5%, according to Dow Jones Markets data. Kathy Wood’s tech-heavy Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) surged 10% last month, outpacing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) stock gaining 8.3% over the same period.

Liz Young, SoFi’s head of investment strategy, said investors should consider getting into the market and running out of cash by the end of the summer, but a sharp rally in stock prices since mid-June. “In the case of the Fed’s current target, markets are beginning to believe in the possibility of a soft landing,” Young wrote in a note on Thursday.

But that’s not what the bond market is suggesting, said Nancy Davis, portfolio manager at the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedged Exchange Traded Fund (IVOL). rice field. Yields on 2-year Treasuries remain higher than 10-year Treasuries. “It’s quite the reversal,” Davis said. “It really is the market pricing for bad scenarios like low growth.”

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the US consumer price index in July helped boost risk appetite, compared with a 1.3% rise in the previous month. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had estimated a 0.2% rise in July.

A day later, the US producer price index fell 0.5% in July. This is his first monthly negative since April 2020. This compares to his 1% rise in June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a rise of 0.2%.

Diversified portfolio?

Mark Heppenstall, president and chief investment officer of Penn Mutual Asset Management, said as long as inflation continues to decline, a traditional 60/40 portfolio of 60% equities and 40% bonds will provide reasonable returns. said it will continue to provide .

Brian Storey, Senior Portfolio Manager at Brinker Capital Investments, said:

Storey suggested that investors consider adding quality stocks to their portfolios. For investors with a more conservative risk attitude, Story recommends looking outside the stock market. “Some investment grade fixed income or even some non-core bonds such as high yield bonds, bank loans and emerging market government bonds, these are areas. [where] Spreads widened significantly,” Story said.

“We don’t see any areas of extreme stress in the financial markets over the next six to 12 months, so it’s an area that offers pretty attractive returns, especially compared to U.S. Treasuries,” Street said.

Growth and value stocks

Still, Story is skeptical about whether the recent rally led by growth stocks is sustainable, given that falling 10-year bond yields are partly to blame.

The 10-year US Treasury rose to 2.848% on Friday, but is still below its June high of 3.482%.

“I think Treasury yields are going to be a little more range bound,” Storey said. “So I think the lower yields that have catalyzed these Nasdaq stocks are probably not going to be that much of a tailwind in the future.”

“I don’t think people will go back to the same kind of leadership names,” said Stephen Hort, managing director of equity and fixed income research at Key Private Bank, even if stocks continue to rise. . While the rally since June has been led by some “unprofitable tech companies,” Hoedt said the market is likely to gravitate towards the leadership of quality growth companies such as healthcare and consumer packaged goods. did.

“Right now, we can’t lavish money on technology because we still have significant valuation concerns,” said Hoedt. “And the fact that we’re in a higher interest rate environment is a headwind for companies that aren’t making money or are having a harder time being profitable than others.”

more interest rate hikes

Next week, investors will focus on initial jobless claims data and existing home sales figures.

The Fed is set to host the Jackson Hole economic symposium later this month, which could be the next major catalyst for market dynamics, analysts say.

“There are a lot of hawkish expectations in forward guidance,” said Davis of Quadratic. The Fed has already raised rates by 225 basis points this year and the market is pricing in another 117 basis points of rate hikes later this year, Davis said.

She listens to the Jackson Hole Summit on how Fed officials plan to use central bank balance sheets as monetary policy tools to fight inflation.

Over the past week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.9% to around 33,761.05. The S&P 500 was up 3.3% at 4,280.15 and the Nasdaq was up 3.1% at 13,047.19.

