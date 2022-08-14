Target could sell the $270 Pixel 6 Pro in clearance





Until the fall, the Pixel 6 Pro will still be Google’s flagship phone, but with any luck, it looks like Target (in the US) is already aggressively dropping the price of the device to $270.

There were two reports last week that people at Target could buy the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro for $270 instead of $899.

Some Target stores don’t set the Pixel 6 Pro to “clearance.” This seems to happen in stores (up to 1 or 2 units) that are low on stock.

The first report (from Florida) was made on August 5th. Notably, the first clearance sale was $449.50 or half off at the box, but at the cash register he was $269.70.

On the other hand, according to a second report, the Pixel 6 Pro was priced at $449.50 when we checked last week. A week later (August 13th), this Redditor of his was also available to him for $269.70.

LR: u/Deathglobe and u/Atmos312

How to get the $270 Pixel 6 Pro at Target

It’s a ridiculously good price for a solid phone, and you should jump at it if it’s available in your area. ) and a Google Tensor chip with 12 GB of RAM.

The main rear lens is a 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide (82 FOV) camera, paired with a 114 12MP camera and a 48 MP telephoto (4x optical zoom). The rear camera can shoot up to 4K60 and the selfie camera is 4K30 or 1080p60.

Again, your mileage will vary. Check out his Pixel 6 Pro listing on Target here and see stores in your area. The Google Phone is already sold out in most places and seems to come only in Stormy Black.

Your best bet for finding clearance prices is to go to a Target store with low inventory: only 1-x left. But don’t be surprised if you see empty shelves. If you find a Pixel 6 Pro, go to the store and ask for the price. Units undergoing customs clearance will have a yellow sticker with a value of $270.

Pixel 6 Details:

