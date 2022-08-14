nFrontier’s 3D printed smart bike helmet integrates app control





pylo: “World’s smartest bike helmet” by nfrontier

Berlin-based innovation studio nFrontier has unveiled the revolutionary new bicycle helmet prototype PYLO, which for the first time combines the latest digital, safety, design and manufacturing technologies in a bicycle helmet design. Designed with the needs of both urban commuters and athletes in mind, this helmet combines lightweight materials with contemporary stylish design and cutting-edge technology. His 3D printed nylon construction of the helmet shell is optimized to absorb deep impacts at a much higher level than traditional mass market polystyrene helmets. Overall, PYLO has introduced a number of industry-first features including leading automotive safety and driver assistance technologies, a range of LIDAR radar sensors, 3D immersive sound, LED light indicators, face shield airbags, smart 360 and more. Integrate with smart safety tech. ° Surround safety system and versatile 3D knit inlays. With these innovations, the declared “smartest bike helmet in the world” will revolutionize the way you ride your bike, making it safer, smarter and more hi-tech than ever before.

All images courtesy of nFrontier

Innovative high-tech solutions revolutionize cycling

Developed and designed by German studio nFrontier, PYLO is currently being considered for market entry. “Our vision was to develop an exciting next-generation helmet that will advance bicycle rider safety technology into the 21st century. We wanted to create a unique experience,” explains Daniel Buening, CEO of nFrontier, which also conceptualized the helmet.

For the first time in a bicycle helmet design, a 3D knit inner liner is incorporated as a layer between the head and the 3D printed nylon structure of the robust helmet shell. This keeps the helmet in place, ensures an optimal custom fit and provides the highest level of comfort. Woven from a double layer of cotton on one side and wool on the other, the liner can be worn on either side depending on the season, keeping the contact surface cool or warm. For added protection and improved visibility in bad weather, the helmet is also equipped with LED lights integrated into the visor. Additionally, PYLO’s most prominent feature is the world’s first face shield airbag designed for bicycle helmets. It bulges from the back and protects not only the skull but also the underside of the face from damage. This is something that has so far been overlooked in typical helmet designs.

Front perspective view of PYLO helmet

A Safer, Smarter, Higher-Tech Cycling Experience

nFrontier is also developing a 360° surround safety system with LIDAR-centric 3D immersive sound. This voice-based warning system offers a higher level of safety than vision-based or AR-based systems, alerting cyclists to dangerous blind spot situations and the exact location and direction of approaching vehicles. For added safety in high-traffic cities, the helmet also features LED head and rear lights and LED indicators that are activated with a simple double-tap on the left or right side of the helmet while riding the bike. . A gyro sensor automatically detects the rider’s maneuvers and illuminates the brake light.

All helmet functions are controlled by the rider via an app, offering safety features such as turning the headlights on/off and connecting wireless sound earphones. A 3D knit inner liner securely holds earbuds connected to an active warning app that warns cyclists of danger.

In recent years, the global bicycle market has surged thanks to consumer demand for sustainable mobility and exercise and the decision of cities to ban cars and make downtown areas greener. , which accelerated dramatically from anxiety over public transport during the Covid-19 pandemic, firmly establishing the bicycle as an effective alternative for both last-mile connectivity and commuting. The expansion of the product range to include easy-to-handle mid-range bikes and hybrid state-of-the-art (e-) bikes is accelerating this trend. But as popularity grows, so does the number of accidents. “We see an urgent need for technology transfer from the automotive, electronic and computer industries to improve the safety of cyclists,” says Daniel Buening. “Reducing the number of accidents is a key driver for using cycling as a means of sustainable mobility.”

Side view with face shield airbag deployed

