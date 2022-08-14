Gaming Industry Feels Squeezed After Pandemic Boom





In the midst of the pandemic, video games offered solace to those who were isolated. But with the slow return to pre-crisis normalcy and skyrocketing inflation, game companies are feeling the pinch.

Manufacturers of consoles, accessories, and gaming software are experiencing the same sort of post-pandemic impact as tech giants, whose business boomed while COVID-19 fears kept people from home.

Fueled by skyrocketing inflation and gaming fatigue after years of relying on indoor entertainment, the squeeze is exacerbated.

Brandon Williams, who uses the handle “BWpaco” on the Amazon-owned platform where gamers broadcast the action of video games, said early in the pandemic, “Thousands of people, streamers and viewers alike, flocked to Twitch. I was there,” he said.

“But I’ve spoken to quite a few people who stopped streaming because they were burnt out or because it wasn’t for them,” the 30-year-old streamer added.

“Or they just went straight back to work and they don’t have time anymore.”

According to twitchtracker.com, Twitch viewership, which surged during the pandemic, has declined but remains above 2019.

Matt Piscatella, an analyst at the market research group NPD, estimates that Americans will spend about $55.5 billion on games this year, down from last year but up 28% from pre-pandemic 2019. .

US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which is being acquired by Microsoft, reports a decline in sales in the first half of this year.

California-based Nvidia, the maker of high-performance graphics cards popular with gamers, recently issued a revenue warning because “video game revenues are declining.”

Even spending on mobile games is showing signs of weakening, analysts say.

“Rising prices for mundane spending categories such as food and gas, a resurgence in experiential spending such as travel and attending live events, fewer new game release schedules, and continued supply of new generation console hardware. All of these constraints are likely responsible for the decline we saw in the second quarter,” Piscatella said.

Omdia analyst Stephen Bailey said the delayed releases of highly anticipated titles like ‘Starfield’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ also contributed to the ‘fix’ of the inevitable pandemic boom. .

The impact of new titles on video game sales is a wild card likely to benefit the industry going forward. Because players usually flock to get their hands on Hot Her releases.

Piscatella said he expects the video game market to stabilize over the next year and then return to steady growth.

Rising costs of living due to inflation are forcing gamers to make choices with their money, but that doesn’t mean they’re abandoning gaming.

More than three-quarters of U.S. consumers play video games, Piscatella said, and subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus help cut costs.

The pandemic’s impact on video game play goes beyond the realm of economics, causing players to seek “comfort games” that emphasize cooperation over competition.

The proliferation of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing games dedicated to community building is an example of this phenomenon, with players banding together to maintain virtual towns.

And according to streamer BWpaco, viewers are now listening to Twitch channels like they’re on the radio while their attention is on other things.

“They just lurk,” said the streamer.

“I feel things have opened up again now. People are busier and have it as a background noise.”

This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Subscribe to Mint Newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

first article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/gaming-industry-feels-squeeze-after-pandemic-boom-11660449913111.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos