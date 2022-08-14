How to manage apps connected to Google Drive





If you install add-ons for Google apps such as Drive, Docs, Sheets and Forms, you may need to allow access to Google Drive. Here’s how to view and manage apps connected to Google Drive:

Permissions to Google Drive may include the ability to create, edit, or open files and view documents that use add-ons. You can view and manage apps connected to Google Drive, make them default, view product pages, and disconnect.

View apps connected to Google Drive

Go to the Google Drive website and sign in with your Google account. Select the gear icon in the top right,[設定]Choose.

In the pop-up window, on the left[アプリの管理]Choose. Apps connected to Google Drive will appear on the right.

Manage connected apps

One of the options for your connected app is to make it the default. For example, if you have a PDF extension, you can set it to open PDF files by default instead of choosing a specific app, as shown below.

To do this, click next to the app.[デフォルトで使用]Check the box.

You’ll notice several Google apps already marked as default, such as Google Docs, Earth, and Forms. If you prefer to use another app, you can uncheck the box next to that app.

Another action you can take is to view the app’s product page. This is good if you can’t remember the details of the extension or just want to double check its permissions.on the right side of the app[オプション]Select the dropdown menu and[製品ページを表示]Choose.

Then go to the app’s page on the Google Workspace Marketplace. After reviewing the details, use X to close the Marketplace and[設定]of the window[アプリの管理]Go back to section.

In the Google apps that appear in the list,[オプション]The menu does not have this action. Also, in practice, the dropdown menus for these options may not be available.

Disconnect apps from Google Drive

Disconnecting the app from Google Drive is just a few clicks away.[オプション]Select the dropdown menu and[ドライブから切断]Choose.

Confirm this action by selecting Disconnect in the pop-up window.

Disconnecting an app from Google Drive will cause the app to disconnect from the service.[アドオン]or[拡張機能]Menus and Google Drive files[アプリケーションから開く]It will no longer appear in the menu.

Note: If you see an app in your extensions menu after disconnecting it, for example in Google Docs, you’ll need to reinstall it to use it.

When you have finished reviewing connected apps or performing actions, click[完了]to select[設定]close the

You might make the app the default for certain files, or remove access from tools you no longer use. In any case, it’s a good idea to check the apps connected to Google Drive from time to time.

Learn more about how to organize your Google Drive and how to block spam there.

