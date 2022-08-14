How long will it take before the employment situation for women is no longer affected by globalization?





Over the past two years, Israeli tech companies have experienced record growth, huge acquisitions, frequent IPOs, and record-breaking deals on a weekly basis. But the past few months have shown that nothing lasts forever, and our startup nation is also beginning to feel the effects of the global crisis. have been laid off and, in the worst case, forced into closure. Many companies have decided to streamline and reorganize their marketing and sales departments, which are predominantly female. While most companies haven’t shared the exact steps they’ve taken, it’s safe to assume that tech jobs, where 73% of her men are placed, won’t be cut first.

During a crisis, the already undervalued sectors are usually the most affected. Covid-19 is a good example of this phenomenon. The coronavirus pandemic has made the tech industry less welcoming to women and less experienced workers, according to a report from the Innovation Authority. According to her 2021 report for the Israeli Ministry of Labor, the proportion of women represented in the tech industry has fallen from 35.4% in 2012 to 33.4% in 2021. Another example is the dotcom crisis. The bankruptcies of hundreds of Israeli companies and the loss of many jobs have had a major impact on the local market. But it was government policies implemented in response to the recession that led to rising inequality and social disparities.

1 View gallery

Shahar Silis is Managing Director of Power in Diversity.

(Photo: Ceri Ben Ally)

Eight years later, another crisis occurred. It didn’t affect tech as much as the crisis of the 2000s, but it still affected women’s employment. Many women were forced to receive salaries that were not commensurate with their education and experience, and routine conditions such as maternity leave and maternity benefits were questionable. Some were even forced to take on additional work. The crisis has primarily affected the financial sector, but men tend to recover faster than women and are more susceptible to government policies such as cuts in public services, kindergartens and elderly care.

The paradox is that diverse populations are often the first to be sent home during crises. They tolerate uncertainty in uncertain times and are in no hurry to move on in difficult times.

Although not the case in the tech industry these days, loyalty is still one of the most important qualities for an employer. In an increasingly competitive market where salaries continue to skyrocket, it’s not uncommon for employees to jump to the first better option while they still have the chance. Perhaps it’s time to start investing in a well-established, qualified and loyal workforce.

Things will eventually improve and the industry will thrive again. Building a stable foundation and inclusive environment creates a sense of belonging that increases employee loyalty and reduces turnover. Those who use this period to plan and execute a comprehensive strategy can focus on growth with the support of top employees rather than struggling to find new talent and fill gaps. The company can attract more talent, reduce hiring costs and create a strong, creative and quality workplace. This benefit greatly impacts the time it takes your business to recover and get back to normal.

For now, we can all learn from this time of uncertainty, recognize the value of flexibility and adaptability to change, and embrace a diverse mix of human capital that will pay off when the next crisis strikes. I just wish

Shahar Silis is Managing Director of Power in Diversity, a joint initiative of 72 VCs and over 200 startups, promoting diversity and inclusion in Israel’s technology ecosystem.

