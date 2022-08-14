How Israeli Startups Drive Innovation





Startups must focus on lasers to thrive in a competitive environment. They must compete to achieve product/market fit and ensure that their work adds value to their customers. Unfortunately, startups typically experience chronic resource shortages in the early stages, overwhelmed by piles of technical debt and backlogged tasks. Under these circumstances, it’s not ideal to spend valuable R&D time each month on projects your team wants to build. It’s like squeezing the throttle on his car right after starting from his line at the start. But some companies are doing just that. They host innovation days, hackathons, and various competitions to get their employees to think outside the box, and encourage other companies to do the same.

illumination

At Lumigo, our products are designed with the developer in mind. So who can provide a better insight into a product than the developer himself?So, the moon set up his two days in. By combining talent, the initiative was able to fix bugs and add product features in just a few months. , speeded up the delivery of new features to users. We also created an onboarding podcast.

This is Lumigo staff. Credit: Nir Slakman

Founded in 2018 by Erez Berkner (CEO) and Aviad Mor (CTO), Lumigo provides an observability platform for serverless and cloud-native applications, empowering developers with automated, visualized, distributed racing. so that you can use it to find and fix problems. The company has his 30 employees and is based in Tel Aviv. To date, they have raised a total of $35 million.

vulcan cyber

Vulcan Cyber ​​has developed a platform that streamlines business operations by eliminating or remediating critical cybersecurity risks caused by vulnerabilities. In order to promote innovation, the company will suspend all ongoing activities during the Innovation Week, he twice a year. All employees will be working on issues and addressing the needs of the organization this week. Employees are divided into groups and assigned potential global challenges that may arise in the future. Next, you will be responsible for creating, planning, and developing solutions to the aforementioned challenges. This allows the company to think outside the box while preparing for future scenarios. Innovation Week also allows employees from different departments to develop relationships. Team members from different departments working together on a particular product not only create more innovative solutions and have greater business impact, but also deepen camaraderie. To further incentivize Innovation Week, the entire company will judge each team’s solution and the winner will receive a free trip to Europe.

Balkan Innovation Week.

Vulcan Cyber ​​was founded in 2018 by Yaniv Bar Dayan (CEO), Tal Morgenstern (CPO), and Roi Horev (CTO). The company has raised $35 million to date, backed by Dawn Capital, Wipro Ventures, YL Ventures, and TenEleven Ventures. The company has his 90 employees and is based in Tel Aviv.

cloudy

Cloudinarys mission is to help businesses deliver effective visual experiences by unleashing the full potential of media. With over 50 billion assets under management and 9,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, convert, manage and distribute images and videos online. By using Cloudinary, leading brands are finding significant business value, including faster time to market, improved user satisfaction, and increased engagement and conversions.

To generate further innovation, Cloudinary has developed an innovation division called Cloudinary Labs. Acting as an idea incubator, Cloudinary Labs showcases Cloudinary’s groundbreaking research projects and experiments with breakthrough ideas, solutions, and projects. Additionally, as an ongoing project, Cloudinary Labs welcomes feedback and suggestions from developers, media professionals, and industry experts. The goal is to migrate such solutions to useful features of his Cloudinary platform.

cloud staff. Credit: Cloudinary

Cloudinary was founded in 2012 by Itai Lahan (CEO), Nadav Soferman (CPO), and Tal Lev-Ami (CTO). Cloudinary employs approximately 450 people worldwide, is fully bootstrapped through internal sources and has grown organically. In early 2022, Cloudinary will become a unicorn.

active fence

ActiveFence is the world’s leading tool stack for Trust & Safety teams. By relying on ActiveFence’s end-to-end solution that combines automated content detection, agile moderation management, and a scalable Trust & Safety Intelligence online platform, industries across the industry can protect users from online harm. This includes child safety, protection against risks such as disinformation, fraud, hate speech, terrorism, and non-consensual pornography.

ActiveFence uses cutting-edge AI and a team of world-class experts to continuously collect, analyze, and contextualize data to keep customers two steps ahead of the bad guys in an ever-changing world. to As a result, the Trust & Safety team responds proactively, minimizing the prevalence of violations, legal risk, and brand risk while providing users with the maximum possible experience across multiple abuse areas and content formats in over 70 languages. Efficient protection.

To foster innovation, ActiveFence hosts two unique events each year. The first is Trust-a-thon. This is his two-day company-wide hackathon dedicated entirely to innovation in the Trust & Safety industry. A cross-functional team has come together to solve some of the most complex problems facing user-generated content (UGC) platforms today. The second event is the OSINT Capture the Flag Challenge (CTF). The idea behind this is to keep an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) analyst’s skills sharp and gamify the skills and techniques they use on the job to bring together her 100+ person delivery department at ActiveFence. is to web.

ActiveFence analytics dashboard

ActiveFence was founded in 2018 by Noam Schwartz (CEO), Eyal Dykan (President), Alon Porat (CPO) and Iftach Orr (CTO). It has raised $100 million to date, has offices in New York and Tel Aviv, and employs over 300 people worldwide.

Day 2

DayTwo is building a future where people can unlock the brilliance of their own biology and sustainably improve their health. They are a microbiome-based precision health company committed to creating personalized solutions to the epidemic of chronic diseases including diabetes, pre-diabetes, and clinical obesity. DayTwo has the world’s largest and richest microbiome discovery platform, backed by 10 years of science. Their program includes gut microbiome profiling, predictive AI, and dedicated virtual care. DayTwo members have been able to use a clinically proven “food as medicine” approach to reduce medications, avoid surgery and reduce stress.

DayTwo prioritizes cultivating constant innovation. They do it by spending time in a two-day hackathon. These themed sessions focus on a specific theme or experience, such as DayTwos Microbiome Science. Members of the R&D department should form teams of representatives from all disciplines to conduct proof-of-concepts on how to deliver information about microbiome science in his mobile app.

Credit: DayTwo

DayTwo was founded in 2015 by Yuval Ofek, Marius Nacht and Lihi Segal. Raised $85 million to date, he employs over 150 people worldwide.

argus cyber

Argus Cyber ​​Security is a global leader in automotive cyber security, providing solutions and services to protect vehicles from cyber threats, attacks and vulnerabilities. Argus’ in-vehicle and cloud technologies enable automakers to mitigate vehicle cyber risk, detect attacks and respond to incidents throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

Argus hosts a two-day R&D hackathon each year where teams can brainstorm, play, create and engage with new ideas and concepts. At the latest Hackathon, he had over 50 innovative technology ideas submitted by 10 different teams within 24 hours. The winning team’s idea was a recording tool for clients that would record his CAN traffic in the car and send this to Argus automatically and securely. These records allow Argus to optimize products for specific vehicle models without the need for manual intervention, allowing Argus to reduce R&D time, increase efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. .

Argus Hackathon

Argus was founded in 2014 by IDF elite cyber veterans Ofer Ben-Noon (Former CEO), Yaron Galula (CTO) and Oron Lavi (Chief Architect). Argus currently holds more than 70 of his patents. In 2017, Argus was acquired by Continental AG, the world’s third largest automotive supplier, in one of Israel’s largest cyber deals, for $430 million. Today, with annual sales in the tens of millions, Argus is made up of 200 employees. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, it has offices in the United States, Germany, France, Japan, China, South Korea and Poland.

my backup

OwnBackup is a leading SaaS data protection platform with features such as data security, backup and recovery, archiving and sandbox seeding. OwnBackup enables thousands of organizations around the world to manage and protect the mission-critical data that drives their business.

With its innovative culture, OwnBackup develops exciting data security features beyond just backup and recovery solutions. To enable this innovation, OwnBackup hosts company-wide hackathons to develop new product ideas and improve existing solutions. Additionally, there is his OwnBackup University, a knowledge-sharing platform that includes employee-guided sessions, along with designated training created by the OwnBackup L&D team. Enabling employees to have a positive mindset is important to OwnBackup. They ensure that OwnBackup is a safe place to try new things. There, you can push your boundaries and learn from your mistakes.

A new OwnBackup employee attending a BootCamp. credit:

Founded in 2015, OwnBackup has 4,700 customers across all industries and has raised over $500 million in venture capital at a $3.35 billion valuation. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with research and development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA, and APAC, he has over 850 employees worldwide, 166 of whom are in Israel. I’m in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geektime.com/how-israeli-startups-promote-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

