A book about the future of AI





When it comes to artificial intelligence, there is one question on everyone’s mind. Will artificial intelligence rule the world? If many tech experts and futurists believe it, it certainly could, but not in the way you might expect.

No, you won’t see red-eyed robots with guns roaming the streets at night. But artificial intelligence is already changing our politics, our economy, and even how we use technology on a daily basis. To find out what’s coming next, open up the four exciting (and terrifying) books below.

“The Loop: How technology creates a world of no choice and how to fight back”

Jacob Ward

This eye-opening narrative journey into the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence reveals the dangerous ways AI exploits the unconscious habits of our minds and the true threat it poses to humanity. increase. Listen to a summary of Book Bite read by author Jacob Ward in the Next Big Idea app.

“Trustworthy AI: A Business Guide to Navigating Trust and Ethics in AI”

Vena Amanas

The founders of Humans for AI provide a straightforward, structured way to think about trust and ethics in AI, providing practical guidelines for organizations developing or using artificial intelligence solutions. Listen to an overview of her Book Bite as read by her author, Beena Ammanath, on the Next Big Idea app.

“The New Fire: War, Peace and Democracy in the Age of AI”

Ben Buchanan and Andrew Imbry

Two AI policy experts combine a keen understanding of technology with shrewd geopolitical analysis to show how artificial intelligence works for democracy. With the right approach, technology need not endorse tyranny. Listen to the audio version (read by MIT Press Editorial Director Gita Manaktala) in the Next Big Idea app.

“AI 2041: 10 Visions for Our Future”

By Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan

The former president of Google China has teamed up with a renowned novelist for 10 engaging short stories that imagine our world in 2041 and how it will be shaped by artificial intelligence. Listen to a summary of Book Bite read by co-author his Kai-Fu Lee on the Next Big Idea app.

This article originally appeared on the Next Big Idea Club and is reprinted with permission.

