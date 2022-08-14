ExpressBasics: How to set your phone number as UPI ID in Google Pay





UPI transactions are very useful if you want to avoid contact, don’t have cash, or want to send money quickly over long distances. However, if a user wants to send money to someone in a remote location or has not saved their contact number, they will have to resort to the UPI ID. As you may have experienced, remembering your UPI ID can be a bit of a pain.

A simpler implementation is to use your 10-digit phone number as your UPI ID. However, for this to work, you must first set your phone number as the UPI ID. Here’s how to pay via Google Pay:

Step 1: Select a bank account linked to Google Pay

Open Google Pay and from the main screen, go to the Bank Accounts section by clicking your profile icon on the top right. If you have multiple accounts connected to Google Pay, on the next page[銀行口座]Tap Options and select Accounts on the next screen.

Step 2: Set number as UPI ID

Open any of the banks that connect your phone number as UPI ID and on the next screen,[UPI ID の管理]under the options[UPI 番号の管理]Choose.

Step 3: Wait for your bank to approve the addition

On the next screen, enter your registered phone number (which you will use as your UPI ID) to continue. You have to wait until your bank approves this step. Depending on the bank you have an account with, it may take some time.

Once your bank approves the addition, your phone number will be set as the UPI ID, allowing others to directly enter your phone number as their UPI ID to send money. No need to save contact details first.

