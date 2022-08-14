“Investors always say, ‘Invest in people,’ but they don’t know how to evaluate it.”





I want the position of VC psychologist to become mainstream. It makes sense and the industry needs to learn it, but there is a lot of work to be done. you have to ask yourself. His Noa Matz, a social psychologist and operating partner at F2 Venture Capital, has no real conflicts of interest.

F2 Venture Capital is a Tel Aviv-based VC firm that invests in early stage technology companies. With $400 million under management, F2 has backed companies such as Explorium, Justt, Parametrix, and more famously monday.com and eToro.

Matz is an expert in founder dynamics and performance coaching for startup teams and executives. Previously, he founded and led Team Diligent, a boutique consulting firm that advises founders to improve performance and make risky decisions in stressful and uncertain situations. In this capacity, Noa served as special advisor to successful start-ups such as Natural Intelligence, Aurora Labs and Guesty, as well as companies such as SAP.io.

1 View gallery

Noah Matz of F2 Venture Capital.

(Photo: F2 Venture Capital)

Mats always knew he wanted to be a psychologist and found a way to combine that with venture capital. In an interview for the CTechs She-inspires series, Matz shared her thoughts on the future of social psychology, how to bridge the psychological gap between founders and investors, and tips for fellow women. Remarkably, she conducted the interview with her 2-month-old daughter in hand, without her disappointment.

CTech’s She-inspires series follows the stories of various women leaders in Israel. Interviewees come from a variety of fields. They can be high-ranking officials in large organizations, founders, or key figures in industries whose purpose is to change the world for the better. The goal is to find out where they’re coming from, where they’re going, and how they’re inspiring entire sectors and heading towards the glass ceiling waiting to burst.

Elaborating on some of the challenges founders and investors face, Matz explains: Early stage investors, on the other hand, say they always invest in people, but don’t necessarily know how to value people, teams, dynamics, or potential. Also, today’s VC games are less financial, more holistic, and have more elements than they used to.

What do social psychologists do for founders?

First, build trust. I just listen – I really like listening to people. Trust begins on day one, when a founder walks into our office and asks for an investment. We have not yet made an investment decision. I’m the smile in the room When they have a writhing question, I try to help them. However, true trust can take a month to two years. My goal is to get them to say that she is my VC as well as my ally.

To me, our founders come first and they can trust me when I say I’m not going to tell them what they chose to confide in me. My philosophy is that our partners need to be open and non-judgmental. If a founder decides to talk to us, tell us something. If we don’t, they won’t come next time, so we have to be careful. I understand that if we do, we can achieve more success together.”

Matz further explains that founders find it difficult to consult psychologists. I think that if he doesn’t become strong in front of the employees, the employees will get nervous. Facades are important to them, and looking to a psychologist can be seen as the antithesis of strength. Dive into the past can take a toll on your mind and make it harder to function later.

What are your tips for women entrepreneurs, or founders in general?

ask for help. When people ask me for help, I rarely say no. Many people have helped me on my journey. That’s how you move forward and how this industry works. Especially here in Israel. Without the help of others, I would never have succeeded. Please don’t be shy to ask. I’m grateful to see how it helps and how people react. That’s the secret to our success in our industry.

When asked if he thought there was any difference between women and men, Matz answered honestly. Statistically around 5%. Mats feels that the reason is that women need a lot of information before starting their journey. Perhaps she needs to encourage women to move on without having all the information and give them a sense of being good enough, which I think is easier for men. Be careful not to tell her to be careful with her daughter. Girls and boys should be treated the same in that respect. She’s unbreakable, we’re not made of butter.

