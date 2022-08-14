IoT Tech Expo Europe Returns to RAI in Amsterdam





All IoT industry professionals are heading to Amsterdam on September 20th and 21st, 2022 to attend one of the biggest events to explore the Internet of Things, IoT Tech Expo Europe.

This free-to-attend event provides opportunities for networking, the exchange of experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders available to visitors at this year’s expo.

The expo has the largest number of concurrent events, allowing visitors to explore a range of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets also grant access to additional conference tracks running on the day, including AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo, and Digital Transformation Week.

Exciting speakers from Volvo, Nestle and many more!

Industry experts from Unilever, Nestle, Volvo, Maersk, Formula E, Shell and more share secrets about the IoT ecosystem and how to best use it in your organization. All of the latest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends, and industry forecasts shared with IoT Tech Expo visitors.

“With 5000 attendees expected and over 150 speakers in 6 co-hosted events for everyone involved in digital technology, the expo is a must-see.

Lia Richards, Head of Conferences, TechEx

The agenda for this year’s IoT Tech Expo Europe consists of two days devoted to IoT enterprise applications. Some of the subjects are:

Developing Operations with Digital TwinsDigitalizing and Automating IIoTIoTNext Level Safety and Reliability in Operations with IoT and Data ConnectivityOptimization with Performance InsightsCreating Sustainable Technologies for Smart CitiesUsing 5GConnectivity Creating Immersive Experiences with Resilient Smart Cities

For more information on the event, including all ticket options, please visit https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/.

Access your 20% discount code now, courtesy of IoT For All.

