To fix technology, democracy must grow





There aren’t many things we can agree on these days. But his two sweeping statements that could garner broad support are that technology needs to be fixed and that democracy needs to be fixed.

There is growing recognition that rapid technological development is creating societal-scale risks. These are devastating risks posed by state and private surveillance, widespread labor automation, rising monopoly and oligopoly powers, slowing productivity growth, algorithmic discrimination, and advances in areas such as AI and biotechnology. Less discussed, but in my view, potential loss of progress lacking near-term or market-readable gains is less important. It includes an open source platform for basic digital affordances such as mobile and communication.

At the same time, as democracies erode in the face of complex global challenges, citizens (and increasingly elected leaders) around the world lose faith in the democratic process and become swayed by authoritarian alternatives. I’m here. Nation-state democracies are, to varying degrees, subject to deadlock and extreme partisanship, lack of accountability to the will of the masses, inefficiency, declining national capacity, inability to keep up with emerging technologies, and corporate is plagued by the acquisition of While small-scale democratic experiments are growing locally and globally, they remain too fragmented to handle consequential governance decisions at scale.

This binds us. Clearly, we could be doing a better job directing the development of technology towards collective human flourishing. In fact, this may be one of the greatest challenges of our time. This sounds hollow amidst the many calls for the democratization of technology. With so many complaints, why submit a seemingly broken system to another system’s governance?

At the same time, as we deal with everything from surveillance to space travel, we desperately need ways to collectively negotiate complex value trade-offs with global implications, and ways to share the benefits. It has been. This definitely seems like a democracy job, but a much better iteration. What should I do?

Examples of Collective Intelligence

To answer these questions, we must recognize that the current form of democracy is only an early and very imperfect expression of the coordinating system of collective intelligence. The system incorporates and processes distributed, agent-based, meaningful decision-making across individuals and communities to make the best decisions for the collective.

Collective Intelligence (CI) is not just a human authority. Tree networks enabled by mycelium can exhibit intelligent features, share nutrients, and transmit distress signals related to drought and insect attacks. and pheromone vocabulary to demonstrate herd intelligence through the complex process of selection, deliberation, and agreement. In fact, humans aren’t the only animals that vote. When deciding whether to move from place to place, wild dogs in Africa use repeated sneezes to determine if they have reached a quorum. The tipping point is determined by circumstances. – Rank individuals could only get three. Buffalo, baboons, and meerkats also make decisions via quorums, using flexible rules based on behavior and negotiation.

But unlike meerkats and ants, humans don’t have to rely on biology’s hardcoded pathways to CI or wait for slow, invisible evolutionary hands to fine-tune the process. Recognizing that there is no trade-off between progress and participation allows us to intentionally improve. (This is the thesis on which my organization, the Collective Intelligence Project, is based.)

Incremental innovations in CI systems such as representative democracy, national democracy, capitalist and non-capitalist markets, and bureaucratic technocracy are already shaping the modern world. Still, we can do better. These existing manifestations of collective intelligence are only rough versions of the structures we can build to make better collective decisions over our collective resources.

