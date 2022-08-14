Google layoffs?Employees warned to prepare for blood on the streets





Earlier this week, Microsoft laid off 200 employees from its R&D projects, bringing the number to 1,800 since July. Now, another tech giant, Google, is urging employees to either perform better or prepare to retire as “there will be blood on the streets” if next quarter earnings don’t pan out for him in 2022. reportedly warned.

According to a report in The New York Post, sales leaders are intimidating employees into “taking a comprehensive look at sales productivity and general productivity.” In a company message seen by an insider, it said that next quarter’s results would be “if you don’t look up, blood will be spilled in the streets.”

This warning was first reported by an Insider. Google has already extended its hiring freeze earlier this month without announcing it. The development made existing his Google employees “afraid of layoffs.” Now, the tech giant has reportedly warned employees of layoffs if results aren’t productive.

In July of this year, Google announced a two-week delay in hiring to review headcount needs and determine future direction. However, the freeze has been extended to him until 2022. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “It’s clear we’re facing a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead.”

Mr. Pichai told employees late last month that he needed to boost productivity due to severe economic headwinds. Pichai said he wanted to solicit ideas from employees on how to get “better results faster.” “There is a real concern that our overall productivity is not at the level we need for the people we have,” he said.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported lower-than-expected earnings and earnings for the April-June period (the second quarter). Revenue growth slowed to 13% from 62% a year earlier. Google isn’t the only company slowing hiring or laying off employees. LinkedIn, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce and others are laying off employees amid the global economic slowdown.

