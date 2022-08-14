Can the coal community move to nuclear power?





A major economic bill directed at the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say. If facilities are located in communities where coal-fired power plants will be closed, those tax credits will be even more substantial.

This groundbreaking bill offers the largest single push ever by a single country to combat climate change. Nuclear energy experts say it could facilitate projects like the one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Gates’ company, TerraPower, plans to build an advanced, non-traditional nuclear reactor and hire workers from a local coal-fired power plant that is set to close soon.

Companies designing and building next-generation nuclear reactors can choose between two new tax credits available to carbon-free generators, such as wind and solar. To ensure that the coal community has a place in the energy transition, both tax credits include a 10 percent credit for facilities where residents have relied on fossil fuel plants and mining, according to Matt Crozat. Bonuses are included, which they say will give you “substantial incentives” to place facilities there. Senior Director of Strategy and Policy Development at the Nuclear Energy Institute.

This could include a coal-dependent West Virginia town, as the state lifted its ban on nuclear power plants this year. Or in Maryland, in June the state announced a partnership to consider converting a fossil fuel site to a small nuclear reactor. In Montana, Congress is considering advanced nuclear reactors as an alternative to coal boilers.

An expert in energy systems analysis and decarbonization strategies, Staffan Qvist has extensively studied the feasibility of replacing coal-fired power plants with emission-free alternatives in China and Poland. He found that coal-fired power plants are often ideal sites for advanced high-temperature reactors.

“It’s a growing trend, and now it’s being talked about everywhere,” says Qvist. Qvist is the founder of Qvist Consulting Limited in the UK. “We have a site, we have a grid connection, we have equipment that we can keep using, we have a workforce that we can retrain.”

The design by NuScale Power is the first to be fully certified in the United States, and the company plans to begin operating a small modular reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in 2029. The company’s chief financial officer, Chris Colbert, said the former coal plant is an ideal location for advanced nuclear technology, partly because power lines are already in place.

Colbert also said he believes the incentives in the bill will make potential customers more interested in the company’s small advanced reactors.

The Inflation Reduction Act has about $375 billion in climate incentives. Among them is a new tax credit available for carbon-free generators. This includes new advanced reactors that will begin construction after 2025. An existing nuclear power plant that expands its output can get credits for its additional electricity production. The credits are worth at least $25 per megawatt-hour for the plant’s first 10 years of operation, according to the NEI, an industry trade body.

Alternatively, owners of new carbon-free generators can take advantage of an investment tax credit equal to 30% of the amount paid to build the facility.

The bill also includes $700 million to produce domestic uranium fuel needed by many advanced nuclear reactors. There is also a tax credit for existing nuclear power plants worth up to $15 per megawatt hour from 2024 to 2032. This is enough to encourage the nuclear plants to be very likely to be shut down during that period for economic reasons, Croza said. Expanded options for how the credit is used, including direct payments to specific owners, such as municipal public works projects.

Jacopo Buongiorno, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said the incentive is a game changer for the nuclear industry. Buongiorno has studied the future of nuclear energy in a carbon-constrained world.

“That’s a lot,” he said as he read through the list of tax credits. “This should move the needle in making these technologies economically viable soon.”

Buongiorno likes that the credits are available for many carbon-free technologies.

“It’s not just nuclear, it’s not just solar, it’s all of the above and what we’ve been preaching as the right approach to decarbonisation,” he said. “We have to push everyone here.”

But Grant Smith, senior energy policy adviser at the Environmental Working Group, says the tax credit for small modular nuclear units is a waste of taxpayer money. According to Smith, they divert resources away from emerging, commercially viable technologies and tell the “continuing false narrative of cheap, easily deployable nuclear technology that the sector has spun for decades.” Stirring up. Smith leads nonprofit efforts to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Georgia currently has the only nuclear project under construction in the United States. Two large conventional reactors cost him $14 billion and are now expected to cost him more than $30 billion.

As such, Bongiorno said he would be shocked if there was another order for a large traditional nuclear reactor in the United States, saying the perception of financial risk or overall project risk was too high.

According to Qvist, there are about 40 key concepts in the development of next-generation advanced nuclear reactors around the world. It was the first country to produce. Last year, a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor began operation.

Kairos Power has applied for a permit to build a test reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. GE Hitachi is working on a reactor in Ontario, Canada, and if successful, Qvist said there would be a lot of interest in the United States, Poland and other European countries.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest public utility, launched a program this year to develop and fund new small modular reactors as part of a strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. . TVA focuses on his GE Hitachi design.

At least 12 advanced nuclear reactors are expected to come online in the 2020s.

“It’s not far, it’s not speculative, it’s not on paper,” said Qvist. “A lot of things are actually happening.”

