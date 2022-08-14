New Google tags improve privacy and ad controls





Here is the all-in-one tag that Google unveiled at Marketing Live 2022 in May. The official announcement can be found on the company’s Ads & Commerce Blog.

The purpose of this update is to address future privacy concerns and streamline tagging across the site. The status of third-party cookies remains unclear as Google repeatedly extends Chrome’s deletion date. Nevertheless, website visitors expect cookies to be transparent. The new tags aim to address these concerns while allowing advertisers to collect accurate data.

This tag only covers Ads and Analytics, but an additional Google product (called “Destination”) is coming.

Advertisers with an existing global site tag installed will automatically be updated with the new version and do not need to be replaced.

The new tags have two main advantages:

Because it works across multiple destinations, advertisers and site owners rely less on developers for code changes. For example, you no longer need to install a code snippet on button click to track ad conversions. The fhpcn tag is integrated with Google’s other privacy services. It also mimics enhanced conversions by sending user-provided data to Google.New tag review

The new tag is located in the Google Ads interface at[ツールと設定]is in

Destinations associated with the tag are displayed. In the example below, the tag is integrated with a Google Ads account.

There are 8 settings (some are new).

“manage automatic event detection”, “configure domains”, “include user-provided data from websites”, “collect universal analytics events”, “define internal traffic”, “unwanted referrals” “list”, “adjust session timeout”, “override cookie settings”.

Elements of traditional Google Analytics settings, such as data collection and referral exclusions, are included in the new tag. Google enforces user privacy and measurement across all destinations.

New tags include a useful change history report of who changed the tag and when. For example, the report shows new domain referral exclusions, which could explain the drop in traffic.

Other considerations

The new Google tag has raised many questions. Search Engine Land interviewed Christophe Combette, Google’s Ad Measurement Product Director, about this change and partially asked if the tags would sync with Google Tag Manager. Combette replied that he had made the change, saying that sites using GTM didn’t need to change.

Stay tuned for more information about the integration from Google in the coming months.

Google has not set a deprecation date for the old tags. This implementation still works, but is no longer called the “global site tag”. Advertisers can still adjust their settings.

Also note that the new tags collect the same types of data as previous versions. The code has been streamlined to allow users to create events directly in the advertising interface.

next step

Again, advertisers using the global site tag do not need to take immediate action. It will update automatically. Still, check the revised settings and consider adding Analytics as a destination.

