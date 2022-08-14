Edmonton police launch new campaign to recruit 100 recruits in 2022





“We hire good people who share our core values ​​of integrity, accountability, respect, innovation, courage and community.”

Edmonton Police Service recruits practice in Training Class 130 under the supervision of Const. Mark He Richardson outside in a mix of rain and snow at the University of Alberta in Edmonton on April 15, 2014.Photo Credit: Ian Kucerak/Postmedia, File

The Edmonton Police Department is looking to replenish its ranks with a new recruitment campaign aimed at candidates they say reflect the core values ​​of the military.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Recruitment Selection Unit (RSU) supports the University of Alberta, the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, the Africa Center, an employee resource group that includes police women, racial equality, and other internal groups for feedback on recruitment. among the LGBTQ2S+ community.

RSU Staff Sergeant. Rocky Druar said he received feedback on common themes regarding stereotypes about the ideal police officer, the lack of knowledge about his program in the communities Edmonton Police Department is involved with, and the breadth of career opportunities within the service. said.

Our last campaign, the Inspiration Campaign, was announced in 2017. That was four and a half, five years ago, and he knew he needed to update, Druar says. Problems have created new opportunities to reach different groups in different ways with different messages.

With this new recruit campaign, Druar said the service is trying to emphasize that there are no ideal recruits.

I always say that we hire great people who share our core values ​​of integrity, accountability, respect, innovation, courage and community.

I want people to understand that this campaign is a values-based campaign and that you may not have considered policing as a career, but as an organization we hold closest and If you look at the values ​​that drive our organization, you may already share them. value. Police work may be more real than you think.

The service offers multiple events and programs to demystify the work for those who may be interested in participating.

We found that people lack self-confidence. People are very capable of doing this job, but the lack of knowledge and confidence we call the confidence gap. People don’t believe they can do this job for some reason.

Recruiting campaigns also reflect career shifts. Druar has been on the board since her 1999 and the job has evolved over the years.

Operationally, there are many of the same types of calls, but the way we look at things has also changed dramatically, requiring people who are technically savvy, who think strategically, and who can solve complex problems, he said. said.

Someone who is truly community oriented and wants to serve the community. That’s all we expect from people wanting to enter the police profession, and what the community really expects from us as professional police officers.

The service will recruit 100 recruits this year and aims to recruit another 108 in 2023.

[email protected]

twitter.com/JunkerAnna

