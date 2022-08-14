Pre-order the latest Galaxy devices and save up to $1,000





Samsung Galaxy devices are one of the most popular technologies on the market. If you want to be the first to know about the latest developments in smartphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches, we let shoppers pre-order the latest batch of quality devices. Not only will these gadgets ship on Friday, August 26th, but you’ll also get a hefty refund on your purchase.

Shop Samsung Galaxy devices

The latest Samsung Galaxy devices include Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, all packed with the best features. Best of all, you can save up to $1,000 with qualifying trade-ins and other perks and giveaways when you pre-order your gadget today.

Not sure where to start? Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy device.

Samsung Unpacked: Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone launches on August 26th

galaxy watch 5

Looking for cutting edge wearable tech? The new Galaxy Watch 5 ticked all the boxes. This smartwatch features a sapphire crystal display, advanced sleep coaching and improved scratch resistance. increase. The watch easily syncs with your Galaxy smartphone for the best user experience, and can even provide up to 8 hours of sleep tracking with just 8 minutes of charging. It’s a whopping 30% faster than the Galaxy Watch 4, according to the brand. Equipped with a 3-in-1 BioActive sensor and a new temperature sensor, this smartwatch is designed to provide more accurate health measurements than the Galaxy Watch 4, including heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level tracking. I’m here.

For the best price on a 44mm or 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, pre-order your watch today and save up to $180 on qualifying trade-ins, plus a free Wireless Charger Duo and $50 Samsung credit. Get it! Pricing starts at $290 for the Bluetooth version and $320 for the LTE version. This means you can take home a new smartwatch for as low as $134.99.

From $134.99 With Samsung Trade-in

galaxy watch 5 pro

For a durable wearable that can stand the test of time, consider the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. ) and has a 60% larger battery. Crafted with a sapphire crystal and titanium casing, the Pro is a great option if you’re looking for feature-rich, rugged tech. Unlike its predecessor, the Pro is equipped with GPX, turn-by-turn route guidance and trackback functionality, making it a particularly good option for hikers and cyclists.

For the best performance and durability, pre-order the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro today. The Bluetooth version starts at $449.99 and the LTE version starts at $499.99. Plus, enjoy a free Wireless Charger Duo, $50 Samsung credit, and up to $240 off with eligible trade-ins.

From 209.99 With Trade-in At Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4

If you have a huge screen on your smartphone wish list, consider the just-released Galaxy Z Fold 4. What Samsung calls “the most powerful smartphone ever”, the flagship foldable smartphone has a brighter screen and a stronger panel than its predecessor. has released the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As the first Samsung device to come with Android 12L, an updated version of Android for the big screen experience, this smartphone makes multitasking easy with a layout similar to tablets and PCs. Even better, the device is optimized for gaming, with an Armor aluminum frame, a modern camera with a 50MP wide lens, and a taskbar that allows users to easily navigate between multiple apps, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. and equipped with a 23% brighter sensor. .

If you’re looking to add the convenience of the Z Fold 4 to your life, pre-order the device by Thursday, August 25th to enjoy big savings. Pre-order now and get free memory upgrades up to $1,000. Get an eligible trade-in, a free case, and $200 in Samsung credit. That means you can get a new smartphone for just $799.99 and save $1,000 on eligible trade-ins, in addition to many other perks.

From $799.99 With Samsung Trade-in

Galaxy Z Flip 4

In an ongoing effort to provide customers with compact and cutting-edge foldable phones, Samsung has dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 4. With more customizable options, smartphones include modern cameras with night mode and enhanced selfie and portrait capabilities. With a higher capacity battery than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and ultra-fast charging that charges up to 50% in about 30 minutes, it’s perfect for all-day use.

Pre-order your phone now through Thursday, August 25 and get $100 in Samsung credits, a free phone case, a free memory upgrade that doubles your device’s storage, and up to $900 off on qualifying trade-ins. You can receive it. That means the starting price of $999.99 can be lowered to just $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in.

From $99.99 With Samsung Trade-in

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

If you’re looking for powerful earbuds, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are worth a look. The original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 make our list of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested so far. 15% smaller than and with added noise reduction. Available in White, Graphite, and Bora Purple, Samsung’s latest earbuds feature airflow vents, automatic voice detection technology, and a handy Find My Earbuds feature. Unlike previous models, these buds can also connect to your Samsung TV of choice for the ultimate listening and viewing experience. Retail price is $229.99, and you can pre-order the earbuds now and get a free wireless charger. Save up to $75 with eligible trade-ins and $30 Samsung credit.

From $154.99 With Samsung Trade-in

Shop Samsung Galaxy devices

