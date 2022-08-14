Forget the new MacBook Pro. Apple has something better





Apple’s decision to continue with the entry-level MacBook Pro is still interesting as it sits in a no man’s land between the popular MacBook Air and the capable 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It’s hard to justify recommending this laptop, and besides that, there are compelling reasons to ignore the MacBook Pro and consider Apple’s MacBook Air.

First is power. Tim Cook and his team are proud of Apple Silicon and the impact it has had on his Mac product line. Consumers are aware of extended battery life, the ability to run cooler, and the lack of loud fans and the ability to actively cool expensive items. Moving to ARM has made it relatively easy for the Intel x86-based MacBook Air to do what he felt was out of reach.

In many cases, Apple silicon has improved performance and power, but this is further down the list of demands a MacBook Air user would want. In other words, if at work he always needs to use the capabilities of the MacBook Air, then perhaps the MacBook Air is not suitable for him. His MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max is a much smarter option in the long run. Run for power users.

Then there are the design goals. The MacBook Air’s sweet spot is living in a web browser for everyday use, online documents, cloud-based services, video conference calls, document creation, and other mundane things. Please use our computer. You don’t need ultimate performance for this. I need something that is always there.

The MacBook Air isn’t the only good general-purpose computer. Despite countless numbers on retail shelves around the world, only the manufacturer offers macOS and software support for macOS. If you stay in Apple’s Garden, it’s when Eyre stands alone.

Strictly speaking, I am not completely alone. Apple may have introduced his MacBook Air with his M2. It offers a new design language, an improved screen, and a slight increase in processing power, while also keeping the original his M1 MacBook Air at the hefty entry-level price of $999. The latter remains his nearly six-year-old design, but has the advantage of being ARM-based.

Throw in another $200 and you can get the M2 MacBook Air. It gives you a refreshed chipset (with around 20% more performance if you want it), a modern design language, and the feeling that Apple has finally refreshed its laptop range inside and out.

The MacBook Air offers a better all-around experience than previous Air laptops, and with Apple silicon raising the performance floor, you’ll hardly struggle with normal tasks. Unless you want a laptop that consistently delivers a decent amount of performance, Apple’s MacBook Air is a good enough macOS laptop for anyone willing to stay in Cupertino.

