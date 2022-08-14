Apple may soon show more ads on your iPhone





Apple may eventually show ads in more pre-installed apps on iPhones and other Apple devices, such as Maps, Books, and Podcasts. According to Bloombergs Mark Gurman’s report, Apple is internally testing search ads in his Maps, and you may get recommendations when you search for restaurants, stores, or other businesses nearby.

Apple has already implemented a similar advertising model for the App Store. Developers can pay to advertise their apps on search pages for specific queries, such as puzzle games or photo editors. As Gurman pointed out, ads on maps could work in the same way, with companies paying to appear at the top of search results when users enter specific search terms. .

Gurman believes Apple could bring ads to the native Podcasts and Books apps as well. This could allow publishers to place ads in areas within each app or pay to have their content appear higher in search results. Like Maps, Podcasts and Books are currently ad-free.

Also, on the App Store[検索]The tab already has ads, but Gurman said Apple[今日]We expect to spread ads on tabs and app download pages. According to 9to5Google,[Today]Ads in tabs are under the app name[Ad]appears as a large card with the word placed on it, and ads on individual app pages are[おすすめ]The section will be highlighted in blue.

Apple may be looking to further expand its advertising business

Gurman also mentioned the potential for advertising on the Apple TV Plus, saying both Netflix and Disney Plus could choose to create lower-priced, ad-supported tiers that they plan to do by the end of the year. Currently, Apple TV Plus only offers an ad-free subscription plan for $4.99 per month (although it does come with ads during the Friday Night Baseball live stream).

Apple first introduced ads in the App Store in 2016, and also shows apps in stocks and news apps. Last September, the company asked users whether or not to enable personalized ads that appear in these apps under its own App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, which costs social platforms billions of dollars. I started asking.

ATT provides users with the option to disable tracking tools that advertisers use to display targeted ads. It may have contributed to the overall growth of Apple’s advertising division as companies are forced to rethink their advertising strategies. According to data obtained by Insider from research firm Omdia, Apple’s advertising business will grow by 238% to $3.7 billion in 2021.

Apple is moving to open more ad slots in the App Store and possibly Maps, Podcasts and Books, which could indicate that Apple is looking to further expand its advertising business. In May, Insider reported that Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, plans to restructure Apple’s services business to focus more attention on streaming and advertising. It is said that there is. His Apple services division, which includes advertising and its various subscriptions, saw his revenue increase 12% last quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/14/23305200/iphone-more-ads-advertising-apple-maps-podcasts-books-mark-gurman-rumors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos