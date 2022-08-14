Google embeds cloud gaming into search results





Google appears to be testing the ability to launch games from cloud streaming services (like Google Stadia) with a single click from search results.

As Bryant Chappel found (via The Verge), searching for games available on streaming services yields a small[再生]A button appears. Clicking on it will launch the title on the associated cloud gaming platform. in your browser.

Google does the same for movies and TV shows in Search. If there’s a match on the streaming platform (such as Netflix or Disney Plus), you’ll see a link to launch the content next to the regular results list.

It looks like the Google search engine has a new update for its cloud gaming platform!!! When searching for games, you can now use @GoogleStadia to launch games directly from the search results. pic.twitter.com/xblOsBpF6OAAugust 11, 2022

At the time of this writing, Google has not officially commented on the trial, so it may still be in a testing phase and may not be visible to everyone. , seems to be available on both the desktop and mobile versions of the Google homepage.

As you might expect, matches aren’t limited to Google Stadia.Even if your game is on Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming[プレイ]A button appears. This shows that cloud gaming is more advanced and that users are signing into more platforms than you can imagine.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games can now also be launched directly from the Google search results page. pic.twitter.com/LeYbBk7SFHAAugust 11, 2022

see next

Based on what people have been able to test so far, it’s not a frictionless experience with all games on all streaming platforms (if you’re not signed in correctly, or with something like XBox Cloud Gaming, You’ll have to click through a few prompts (and even sign in to the service), but this is a new feature that will no doubt improve over time.

Analysis: The Cloud Comes for Gaming

Cloud gaming has not yet taken off in earnest. To get the most out of it, you still need a very fast, low-latency broadband connection. But it’s not hard to see the appeal of being able to stream games over his web just like movies and music. .

First, there is no need to buy additional hardware, and the hardware running games in the cloud is always state-of-the-art.

Launch of Cyberpunk 2077 – Updates were quick and seamless as developers tried to fix bugs as quickly as possible, causing chaos across all platforms except cloud services – always maintaining hardware and software foundations I showed you the benefits of what you can do. Tweak.

And you have the advantage of being able to play anywhere. You can’t bring your PlayStation 5 to the beach, but you can play online games through your tablet’s browser. This assumes, of course, that your vacation destination has a very strong Wi-Fi network.

Over time, these cloud gaming services will become more sophisticated and capable of delivering games over the web. Also, connection speeds (both Wi-Fi and cellular networks) will inevitably improve.

Over time, it may become very common to search for games and launch them directly from Google’s search results page.

