Disruptive Innovation – News | Khaleej Times





By promoting digital payments and smartphone accessibility, the government has taken considerable steps to make the country the third largest in the world.

Published: Monday, August 15, 2022 12:00 AM

The fintech industry around the world is gaining considerable momentum. Rising consumer demand and the emergence of innovative business models and technologies are driving steady growth in the industry as processes and services are seamless, cost-effective and customer-centric.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was launched in 2009 with a new set of infrastructure for Fintech in India. This included API products and services such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Aadhar, e-KYC, Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) and his DigiLocker as public infrastructure. Both government agencies and private enterprises can use this infrastructure for business innovation and customer empowerment.

While the pandemic has limited mobility, it has been an essential force in driving the widespread adoption of fintech technologies and products such as digital payments, embedded credit products, InvestmentTech and life insurance.

India currently has the third largest fintech market in the world and is poised to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% by 2025, higher than the global growth rate. The Indian fintech firm has raised her US$10.6 billion worth of funding in 2021. Fintech start-ups are showing signs of maturity by not only filing for initial public offerings, but opting for strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to power inorganic new payment systems. .

This growth is also fueling a fintech-focused need in the Indian talent pool. However, fintech companies face his two main recruitment challenges: high costs due to increased competition and headcount reduction.

New technologies such as Web 3.0, cryptocurrencies and blockchain are being scaled up with regulatory approval. One result of this is the emergence of the metaverse. The evolution of commerce in the metaverse opens up opportunities in areas such as virtual banking, digital payments and his BNPL payments powered by blockchain technology.

The growth of Fintech startups in India is exponential and the market is expected to reach USD 150 billion in valuation by 2025, Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary said in June 2022, saying: added to Although old, the progress and growth these companies have shown has been exponential over the last few years.

He noted that India’s fintech adoption rate is 87%, compared to the global average of 64%.

At the same forum, UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg added that the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System has revolutionized banking in a way by eliminating the need to have physical stores. Over 50 million of his bank correspondents across the country use the system to conduct cash-in cash-out type of transactions.

Digital banking roadmap

NITI Aayog, a government think tank, has provided a template and roadmap for licensing and regulatory regimes for digital banks focused on avoiding regulatory and policy arbitrage, making them accessible to incumbents as well as competitors. We provide a level playing field.

In a report titled ‘Proposal for India’s Digital Banking Licensing and Regulatory Regime’, the think tank recommended issuing limited digital banking licenses to such financial institutions. It was rooted in a full-fledged digital banking license.

The licensing and regulatory template methodology provided by the report is based on four factors including barriers to entry. competition; business limitations; and technology neutrality.

Advancing the fintech innovation agenda and marking India’s 75th anniversary of independence, the government has proposed establishing 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country by designated commercial banks in the 200-23 budget. Did.

The report also maps common business models in this area. It highlights the challenges presented by the emerging neo-banking partnership model in India due to the regulatory vacuum and lack of digital banking licenses.

Given the need to effectively leverage technology to serve the needs of Indian banks, this report identifies common gaps, underserved niches, and digital bank licensing Researching global regulatory best practices.

In recent years, India has made rapid progress in promoting financial inclusion catalyzed by Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for the ignorant. However, credit penetration remains a policy challenge, especially for MSMEs, which contribute 30% to GDP, 45% to manufacturing output and 40% to exports while creating jobs for a significant portion of the population. Even more so for the country.

Financial inclusion, driven solely by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has seen extraordinary adoption. UPI has recorded his over 4.2 billion transactions worth Rs 7.7 trillion in October 2021. Ambarish Kenghe, Google Pay’s vice president of product, said the technology was successful because UPI made it easier for people to conduct transactions and various partnerships were established. Expand it.

RBI working on phased implementation of digital currency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on the phased introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), said Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary.

Choudhary said the Indian fintech market is now the third largest fintech ecosystem in the world after the US and China. Today, the world is looking to India as it continues to innovate and lead the way in seamlessly assimilating new age technologies without compromising safety and security.

Choudhary also emphasized that, as a regulator, it is also important for the RBI to identify the risks and challenges associated with all innovations. The central bank has taken several steps to foster innovation in the fintech sector, including regulatory sandboxes and the Reserve Bank’s Innovation Hub.

Information from PwC and Agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/supplements/disruptive-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos