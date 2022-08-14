Google Cloud and Google Workspace now support multiple SSO IdPs





Google has announced expanded sign-in options. The company opens up Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and BeyondCorp Enterprise to allow users to take advantage of single sign-on (SSO) from multiple third-party identity providers.

Google has long supported SSO using the SAML protocol from a single identity provider (IdP), but the company recognizes that times are changing. Many customers benefit from supporting multiple SAML-based identity providers instead of just one.

See also

Announcing expanded SSO support, Matthew Soldo, product manager for Google Workspace Identity, said the change “makes it easier for customers to access Google services using their existing identity systems.” increase. He points out that mergers and acquisitions can result in organizations having multiple identity providers. By introducing multi-IdP SSO, Google has eliminated the need to migrate users between providers.

In a blog post, Google said:

Another use case that is becoming increasingly popular is data sovereignty. Companies that need to store employee data in certain jurisdictions may need to use a different identity provider.

Migration is another common use case for supporting multiple identity providers. Organizations migrating to a new identity provider can now keep their old system active on the new system during the migration phase.

The company has also provided some details on how the new support will work.

To use these new identity federation features, Google Cloud administrators must first configure one or more identity provider profiles in the Google Cloud Management Console. Supports up to 100 profiles. These profiles require information from your identity provider, such as your sign-in URL and X.509 certificate. Once these profiles are created, they can be assigned to the root level of your organization or to any organizational unit (OU). In addition, profiles can be assigned to groups as overrides of OUs. You can also configure an organizational unit or group to sign in using your Google username and password instead of her third-party IdP.

For now, there is support for the SAML 2.0 protocol, but Google is looking to expand this to include support for the growing popularity of OIDC later this year.

Image Credits: Monticello/depositphotos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betanews.com/2022/08/14/google-cloud-and-google-workspace-now-support-multiple-sso-idps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos