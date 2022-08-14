A digitized and sustainable innovation hub





My vision for India, on its 100th anniversary of independence, is focused on equitable and inclusive economic growth where everyone thrives in a safe environment with equal access to health care, education and sustainable livelihoods. vision of a global innovation leader.

By investing in breakthrough ideas and embracing entrepreneurship as an economic model for growth, India will be able to unlock the power of innovation and ensure a better life for all its citizens. Technology-fueled research and innovation will drive a kind of non-linear growth that will make the country one of the world’s top three economies and closer to developed country status by 2047.

The government has identified research, innovation and technology as key drivers of [email protected] and is investing heavily in these areas. Going forward, we need to enable and support innovative startups and businesses that think locally but have the potential to make a huge impact on the world. By encouraging tech entrepreneurs to grow from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large industrial scale businesses, India can create attractive opportunities to bring innovative ideas to global markets. We should aim to be among the top 20 countries in the Global Innovation Index by 2047.

Digital and data-backed innovation combined with a ubiquitous and affordable internet will help India build a robust digital economy for the future.

Given India’s value advantage and scientific excellence, the country can advance innovation and increase productivity and efficiency in the healthcare sector. This enables affordability and accessibility, enables preventive health approaches, and drives value across the entire healthcare ecosystem. .

Technology-driven innovation will help India leapfrog the traditional linear model and take healthcare to the next level. It helps build national healthcare systems that are accessible, organized, accountable, affordable and resilient.

The foundation is already in place for the digital transformation of healthcare in India thanks to the reforms the center is implementing to make healthcare-related regulations more flexible. At the same time, the pandemic has forced changes in consumer behavior, persuading doctors to become tech savvy and prompting the healthcare industry to invest in user-friendly digital his solutions. These developments have created a fertile environment for the emergence of low-cost, technology-driven and scalable innovations based on affordability and accessibility.

To reap the full benefits of this healthcare digital disruption, India needs to coordinate policymaking, financing and implementation. We also need to put in place an appropriate regulatory framework that promotes patient trust and privacy and enables rapid adoption of new innovations.

The government aims to raise public spending on healthcare to 2.5% of GDP by 2025.

The resulting surge in technological innovation will empower patients, address the needs of the underserved, and ensure universal access and affordable care for all Indians by 2047. To do.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is at the forefront of global pharmacies and ranks third in terms of pharmaceutical production. Over the next 25 years, India needs to be able to capture a higher share of the pharmaceutical value chain. To do so, focus on emerging opportunities across novel biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, high-end contract research and manufacturing services, mRNA and other new generation vaccines, orphan medicines, precision medicine and molecular diagnostics. need to do it. With the right policies, the Indian pharmaceutical industry could grow from $50 billion today to $500 billion by 2047, placing him among the top five countries by value and number one by volume. I can do it.

Our roadmap to achieving our $500 billion trajectory lies in our ability to pursue cutting-edge research and innovation, conduct global operations, and create a robust regulatory system. Research Linked Incentives (RLI) can motivate the pharmaceutical industry to increase his R&D investment and promote industry-academia collaboration. Building capacity and world-class capabilities across the pharma value chain will enable us to realize our potential to grow tenfold in pharma and biopharmaceuticals by 2047. .

For India to become a global economic powerhouse by 2047, it needs to empower women. As a nation, we must give women the opportunity and freedom to engage in mainstream and productive work in the economy and free them from the shackles of unpaid work.

Women’s participation in the formal workforce in India is currently estimated at 24%, one of the lowest among developing countries. Most Indian women work in the informal sector with limited social protection and low wages. It is estimated that if women participated in the formal economy at the same rate as men, the Indian economy could grow another 60% by 2025, adding an additional $2.9 trillion. If the Indian economy seeks to achieve her double-digit growth, it will no longer be possible to ignore the potential of women, who are half of the total talent pool.

To provide equal opportunities for women, India needs to focus more on women-centred programs aimed at ensuring education, health, economic security, security and basic rights. We must aim to increase women’s participation in the formal sector to 50% of hers by 2047.

By 2047, India must also fully integrate environmental sustainability into its growth model by focusing on renewable energy and reducing waste, wastewater, emissions and consumerism. . Recycling and reusing should be the creed. To maximize the potential offered by the transition to a green economy, India needs to formulate and implement environmental change policies that reconcile development and sustainability goals. As a country, we should aim to meet 80% of our electricity demand from renewable sources by 2047.

By creating a transparent, efficient, economically inclusive and digitalized society and knowledge economy, India will become the third largest economy in the world by 100 years of independence and a true global powerhouse. can be

The author is Executive Chairperson of Biocon & Biocon Biologics.

