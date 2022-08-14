How to allow users to upload files and photos in Google Forms





Create forms for job seekers, contestants, or team members so respondents can upload files and photos to Google Forms. Just create a file upload “question”. Here’s how.

Add File Upload Question to Google Form

Go to Google Forms, sign in, and open the form you want to use or create a new form. Add a question with a plus sign using the floating toolbar on the right.

In the question type dropdown box at the top right of the question block[ファイルのアップロード]Choose.

A message will appear informing you that the file will be uploaded to Google Drive and that the respondent will be required to sign in with their Google account.[続行]Click to add your question.

[質問]Add your question to the field and attach an image to the question if desired.

Related: How to Add Images to Questions in Google Forms

Set limits for uploaded files

You probably don’t want respondents to upload anything. To that end, he has three options to configure the file upload question to only accept the files he wants.

File type

Enable the toggle if you only want respondents to upload certain file types. Then check one or more type boxes, including Document, PDF, Video, Image, or other options.

Maximum number of files

In some cases, you can also allow respondents to upload multiple files. For example, if you have a Photo Her contest where participants submit multiple images, you can set it up here.

Maximum file size

Uploaded files are sent to Google Drive, so it’s a good idea to limit the file size. You can choose from 1 MB to 10 GB. Below the settings you will see the form file size limit. If you want to raise this limit,[変更]Choose.

Related: How to check how much space is available in your Google Account

Optionally, you can make the question mandatory by enabling the toggle in the bottom right corner of the question box.

Your question is ready!

How to read attachments

Once you’ve published or shared your form and started receiving responses, you can check out files uploaded to Google Drive in one of the following ways:

Related: How to Get Google Form Responses in Email

of the form[回答]Go to the tabs to view the individual files of the question.

form or[回答]Go to tab question,[フォルダーの表示]Choose. Go to your Google Drive folder to see all your files.

Go to your Google Drive and browse to your folder. Its name includes the form title with a subfolder of the question title.

Upon reaching the subfolder containing the uploaded files, each file name corresponds to the respondent’s Google account name. As mentioned above, the respondent must be signed in with her Google account to upload files.

If you’d like to receive resumes, photos/videos, team updates, timesheets, and more, Google Forms file upload questions are useful.

Learn more about how to limit responses in a Google Form and how to close a form when it’s finished accepting responses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/817296/how-to-let-users-upload-files-and-photos-in-google-forms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos